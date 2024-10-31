Technology News
English Edition

Gopichand’s Viswam: OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video This Diwali

The trailer of Viswam shows us a combination of action and comedy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 October 2024 19:17 IST
Gopichand’s Viswam: OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video This Diwali

Photo Credit: 123telugu

Viswam, a latest Telugu action-comedy featuring Gopichand

Highlights
  • Viswam streams on Amazon Prime Video starting November 1, 2024.
  • Gopichand plays a dedicated agent in this action-comedy film.
  • Watch the trailer now for a sneak peek of Viswam's exciting plot!
Advertisement

Viswam, a latest Telugu action-comedy featuring Gopichand, has garnered attention since its theatrical debut on October 11. Directed by Srinu Vaitla, the film blends action and humour, showcasing Gopichand in an engaging role. Although it received mixed reviews at the box office, anticipation is building for its upcoming OTT release. The trailer of Viswam shows us a combination of action and comedy. Gopichand portrays an agent tasked with protecting a family in a high-stakes mission.

When and Where to Watch Viswam

The film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting November 1, just in time for Diwali. Fans who missed its theatrical release will have the opportunity to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Viswam

The trailer of Viswam shows us a combination of action and comedy. Gopichand portrays an agent tasked with protecting a family in a high-stakes mission. The plot goes deep into an intense mission filled with obstacles, where Gopichand's character must navigate through conflicts to ensure the safety of those he is assigned to protect.

Cast and Crew of Viswam

Viswam is directed by Srinu Vaitla. This movie marks his hiatus after a long break. Gopichand takes on the lead role, with Kavya Thapar as the female lead. The ensemble cast includes familiar faces such as Naresh, Pragati, Vennela Kishore, Jisshu Sengupta, Sunil, Rahul Ramakrishna, Pruthvi and Mukesh Rishi, adding depth to the film's comedic and dramatic elements. Produced by People Media Factory and Venu Donepudi, the film's music is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj that delivered popular songs.

Reception of Viswam

Despite mixed reviews from critics, Viswam managed to secure a spot and made profits. It was primarily due to its post-release rights sales. While initial box office returns were moderate, the film's humour and action sequences resonated well, particularly in the B and C centres across Telugu-speaking regions. On OTT, the movie now has a chance to capture a wider audience, who may appreciate its mix of comedy, action, and Srinu Vaitla's directorial style.

Viswam

Viswam

  • Language Telugu
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Kavya Thapar, Gopichand
  • Director
    Sreenu Vaitla
  • Producer
    Venu Donepudi, T.G. Vishwa Prasad
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gopichand, Viswam, Amazon Prime video, Telugu cinema, diwali release, action-comedy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MacBook Pro (2024) With Up to 16-Inch Displays, M4 Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Digital Release Date Set: Watch Suhas’s Courtroom Comedy on Aha
Gopichand’s Viswam: OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video This Diwali
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  2. Apple Announces RAM Upgrade for M2, M3-Powered MacBook Air
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price in India Discounted
  4. MacBook Pro (2024) With M4 Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Key Specifications Surface Online
  6. Honor Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs Launched
  7. India Smartphone Shipments Grew 3 Percent YoY in Q3: Counterpoint Research
  8. Nokia 108 4G (2024) and Nokia 125 4G (2024) Unveiled
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Timeline Officially Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale; A Documentary on Her Life and Stardom Premiers Soon on Netflix
  2. Senna Netflix Series: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Plot of F1 Legend’s Story
  3. Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Low Among Under-50 Adults, Despite Rising Cases
  4. First Dinosaur Fossils Unearthed in Hong Kong’s Port Island, Revealing Ancient History
  5. Washington Reports Four New Bird Flu Cases in Farmworkers, US Tally Reaches 31
  6. New Study Unveils Deadly Power and Precision of Indigenous Australian Weapons Kodj and Leangle
  7. Gopichand’s Viswam: OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video This Diwali
  8. Spellbound: Animated Fantasy on Netflix with Rachel Zegler: Release Date, Trailer, Cast
  9. Janaka Aithe Ganaka Digital Release Date Set: Watch Suhas’s Courtroom Comedy on Aha
  10. Eddie Redmayne Stars in The Day of the Jackal Series on Peacock and JioCinema
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »