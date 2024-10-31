Viswam, a latest Telugu action-comedy featuring Gopichand, has garnered attention since its theatrical debut on October 11. Directed by Srinu Vaitla, the film blends action and humour, showcasing Gopichand in an engaging role. Although it received mixed reviews at the box office, anticipation is building for its upcoming OTT release. The trailer of Viswam shows us a combination of action and comedy. Gopichand portrays an agent tasked with protecting a family in a high-stakes mission.

When and Where to Watch Viswam

The film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting November 1, just in time for Diwali. Fans who missed its theatrical release will have the opportunity to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Viswam

The plot goes deep into an intense mission filled with obstacles, where Gopichand's character must navigate through conflicts to ensure the safety of those he is assigned to protect.

Cast and Crew of Viswam

Viswam is directed by Srinu Vaitla. This movie marks his hiatus after a long break. Gopichand takes on the lead role, with Kavya Thapar as the female lead. The ensemble cast includes familiar faces such as Naresh, Pragati, Vennela Kishore, Jisshu Sengupta, Sunil, Rahul Ramakrishna, Pruthvi and Mukesh Rishi, adding depth to the film's comedic and dramatic elements. Produced by People Media Factory and Venu Donepudi, the film's music is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj that delivered popular songs.

Reception of Viswam

Despite mixed reviews from critics, Viswam managed to secure a spot and made profits. It was primarily due to its post-release rights sales. While initial box office returns were moderate, the film's humour and action sequences resonated well, particularly in the B and C centres across Telugu-speaking regions. On OTT, the movie now has a chance to capture a wider audience, who may appreciate its mix of comedy, action, and Srinu Vaitla's directorial style.