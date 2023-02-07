What are the biggest web series and TV shows in February 2023? Shahid Kapoor's Farzi leads the pack of new releases this month, alongside a Hindi-language adaptation of the acclaimed AMC drama, The Night Manager. The former is created by the helmers of The Family Man, Raj and DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.), following a small-time artist who conjures the ultimate con job, while working out of his grandfather's printing press. Farzi premieres February 10 on Amazon Prime Video. A little later, check out The Night Manager, where Aditya Roy Kapur's character is deployed on a mission to keep track of an elusive arms dealer played by Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire). The series is out February 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The CW's The Flash races into February with its ninth and final season. This will hopefully serve as the conclusion for the long-running television-only Arrowverse. In India, the show is slated to debut February 8 on Amazon Prime Video. After making an appearance at The Game Awards 2018, Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds) is now seen as the head of an app-based gaming company, in The Consultant, where he tosses demands that seem to put the employees' lives at risk. The series will be up for streaming on February 24, over on APV as well.

Then there's Hello Tomorrow!, a futuristic Apple TV+ comedy which involves a group of salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. February also brings the Indian adaptation of the popular Spanish series Elite, which is now available for streaming on Netflix. Class follows three middle-class students at the prestigious Hampton International School, who are dragged into a murder investigation as prime suspects. Penn Badgley's You also returns for its fourth season on February 9. Neither of these Netflix series are listed below, but you can read more about the aforementioned ones and more below — and you can discover the complete list of upcoming web series at our entertainment hub.

With that, here's our TV guide to February 2023 to Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix.

The Flash season 9

When: February 8

Where: Amazon Prime Video

After nine years of heroic service, our Scarlet Speedster is ready to hang up his boots in The Flash season 9. The new chapter picks up a week after the events of season 8, which saw The Flash/ Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) defeating Reverse Flash once and for all. Haunted by visions of an oncoming threat, our hero is plunged into a battle against a deadly group of Rogues, urging him to call upon his meta-human team and save Central City one last time. The upcoming season comprises of 13 episodes, making it the shortest arc in its almost decade-long run.

The Flash season 9 will also bring in a trio of familiar faces from the Arrowverse, including David Ramsey's John Diggle/ Spartan, Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West/ Kid Flash, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as the haemophilic supervillain Bloodwork. Jesse L. Martin, who plays Joe West is committed to as many as five episodes in this season, while Candice Patton returns to play his on-screen daughter Iris West.

This effectively marks the end of The CW's Arrowverse, which runs separately from the mainline comic book universe. With DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn ushering in a new era in the DC Universe, going forward, all mediums will be interconnected, with the actors being cast to play the same roles across TV series, movies, and animation projects.

The Flash season 9 premieres February 8 on Amazon Prime Video.

Grant Gustin in and as The Flash

Photo Credit: The CW Network

Not Dead Yet

When: February 9

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Gina Rodriguez (Annihilation) plays a forty-something, self-described loser Nell Serrano in Not Dead Yet, who moves back to her old place, hoping to 'restart' her life as a journalist — a job she left for a man, five years ago. While catching up with old friends and living with her new roommate (found on Craigslist) feels thrilling at first, she soon begins struggling with her career. Times have changed, and the only job she could land is in the obituaries, where she spends countless hours recounting the lives of dead people - that is until she discovers her ability to communicate with the dead; specifically, with the people she is writing about.

Based on Alexandra Potter's 2020 novel ‘Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up,' Not Dead Yet explores Serrano's mess of a life, which gets a significant boost of morale, once she gets comfortable with the idea of speaking to the dead. Through them, she picks up valuable life lessons, albeit some of them could get her into trouble as well. Rounding out the cast lineup is Hannah Simone (New Girl) as Serrano's colleague/ friend Sam, Rick Glassman as the surprisingly not-so-weird roommate Edward, and Lauren Ash as her boss Lexi.

Not Dead Yet is helmed by David Windsor and Casey Johnson, best known for producing This Is Us and The Real O'Neals, respectively.

The first two episodes of Not Dead Yet premiere February 9 on Disney+ Hotstar. The following episodes adhere to a standard weekly schedule.

Josh Banday and Gina Rodriguez in a still from Not Dead Yet

Photo Credit: ABC

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

When: February 9

Where: Netflix

Tight-knit siblings Lisa (Priah Ferguson) and Sean (Jecobi Swain) secretly hitch a ride with their dad (Laz Alonso) to work, hoping to spend some quality time with him. Little do they know, they are about to embark on an interstellar adventure and come to the shocking realisation that their father has been keeping a secret from them. Paired with a friendly drone and dressed in heavy armour, he is the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy! For him, the job is easy as they come, hurtling across the stars, dodging bullets and laser beams, and catching evil aliens. Being a father, however, that's where he struggles.

Dad duties are taken to the extreme when the kids tag along on a dangerous mission involving 'straight-up killers' from across the galaxy. The space is brimming with armed foot-soldiers, a giant glowing Anglerfish, and an adorable amalgamation of a bullfrog and a bulldog named Bogdog, who claims his bite is stronger than his bark. Time is running out, and the kids must reach back home before mom finds out, making for a thrilling, warp-speed adventure.

All 10 episodes of My Dad the Bounty Hunter drop February 9 on Netflix.

Farzi

When: February 10

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Sunny (Shahid Kapoor) is a small-time artist with one goal: be rich enough to never have to respect the value of money. Put off by the social inequalities of modern-day India, he decides to become a revolutionary, turning to a life of crime where he can put his skills to work. Thankfully for him, his grandfather (Amol Palekar) runs a printing business, enabling him to use the equipment to make counterfeit money. Plus, he's a pretty good artist, adept at all styles that help him replicate the notations and illustrations on a currency note. Life seems good until a fiery, unorthodox task force officer Michael Vedanayagam (Vijay Sethupathi) is set hot on Sunny's trail.

Farzi centres around the cat-and-mouse game between the two adversaries, whilst introducing new, bigger threats in the form of a local gangster Monsoor Dalal (Kay Kay Menon). Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna (Sardar) plays the junior officer Megha, assigned to help Vedanayagam nab the con artist. The series also stars Bhuvan Arora as Firoz, Sunny's accomplice, who while hesitant at first bends over at the sight of money. Marking the digital streaming debut for the lead actors, Farzi was initially planned as a feature-length film in 2014 but was later expanded into a larger story, to be conceived by Raj and DK.

All eight episodes of Farzi will be out February 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Night Manager

When: February 17

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

This Indian adaptation of the award-winning Susanne Brier series The Night Manager follows similar plot beats. In it, Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapoor) is an ex-soldier, whose peaceful life as a resort manager is thrown into disarray, when he is summoned back into the force by the Indian Intelligence to infiltrate an arms dealer's inner circle and feed them information. Anil Kapoor steps into Hugh Laurie's shoes from the original, to portray the dealer disguised as a business tycoon Shailendra Rungta/ Shelly, who gets a kick out of observing war from a distance, and more importantly, offering the tools to instigate it.

Under intelligence officer and recruiter Lipika's (Tillotama Shome) commands, Sengupta must exhibit himself as an ally and gain Shelly's trust, eventually becoming a trusted guard to the family — gaining front-row seats to all the exclusive parties and meetings with other dealers. Trouble mounts when Sengupta gets romantically involved with Shelly's partner (Sobhita Dhulipala), compromising the entire mission and putting himself at gunpoint.

All episodes of The Night Manager will be available to stream from February 17.

Hello Tomorrow!

When: February 17

Where: Apple TV+

In a pastel-toned, retro-futuristic setting where people jetpack to work, robots clean trash, and neckties tie Windsor knots themselves, Jack Billings (Billy Crudup), a charismatic salesman attempts to revitalise the locals' lives by selling timeshares on the moon. Leading a group of hawkers, he goes door-to-door, offering pamphlets that promise a joyous life on the lunar surface, devoid of aliens and full of dreams. But Billings hides a terrible secret about his ambition, one that could entirely tarnish his relationship with co-worker Joey Shorter (Nicholas Podany).

It is hinted there's something sketchy under those bright promises, as angry customers start demanding the truth. One such character is Alison Pill's (Vice) Myrtle Mayburn, a middle-aged woman who left her entire life behind, hoping to live on the moon. The 10-episode series also stars Hank Azaria (Maniac) as co-worker Eddie, Haneefah Wood as Shirley Stedman, and Jacki Weaver as Billy's mother Barbara Billings.

The first three episodes of Hello Tomorrow! are out February 17, after which it will follow a weekly schedule.

The Consultant

When: February 24

Where: Amazon Prime Video

A CEO's death at an established mobile game studio heralds the arrival of a fresh, enigmatic consultant Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), who turns the tides of the company with new demands. From firing people who smell weird to terminating employees who work remotely, The Consultant serves as a workplace satire that eggs on bosses who invade personal space and make jobs living hell. While things initially appear as a nuisance to his employees, it soon start's getting personal, as Patoff grows in power and starts running the whole company.

Based on the eponymous book by Ben Little, the eight-episode series explores the sinister relationship between employee and boss, as Patoff kidnaps them late at night and plans to fight patrons at a bar — just to test the theory that some workers excel under stress. At the centre of this twisted affair is Natt Wolfe (Death Note) as Craig and The White Lotus-fame Brittany O'Grady as Elaine, a co-worker. Aimee Carrero (The Menu) also appears as Patti, Craig's fiancée.

All eight episodes of The Consultant will be available for streaming February 24 on Amazon Prime Video.

