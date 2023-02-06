Technology News

Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Breaks Records in India and Overseas

On its 12th day, Pathaan has collected Rs. 832.20 crore at the global box office.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 6 February 2023 16:53 IST
Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Breaks Records in India and Overseas

Photo Credit: Yash Raj Films

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham

Highlights
  • Pathaan pulled Rs. 515 crore from Indian markets
  • It is the first Hindi movie to cross the 100-crore mark on opening day
  • Crossed a total of Rs. 400 crore within four days since release

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is showing no sign of relinquishing its box office domination, since its theatrical debut on January 25. The action-thriller, which marks the actor's return to mainstream Bollywood after four years, has collected Rs. 832.20 crore at the global box office as of February 6. The figures have boosted Pathaan to become the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, further serving as Khan's career-best collection as a leading actor. As of the second Sunday, the film has pulled Rs. 515 crores, with an additional Rs. 317.20 crore from overseas. In addition to being the first Indian film to be released in the ICE (Immersive Cinema Experience) format, it was given the widest-ever release for a Hindi movie, even breaking some records overseas.

Directed by Siddharth Anand (War), Pathaan turned out to be the first Hindi-language movie to gross the 100 crore mark on opening day, earning Rs. 106 crore to be exact. Rs. 68.5 crore was pulled from India, while the remaining Rs. 37.5 crore came from international markets. In an impressive feat, it stayed consistent in the following days, adding Rs. 100 crore each day, for the first four days, crossing a total of Rs. 400 crore worldwide and becoming the fastest Hindi film to manage it. Fan demand also played a key role in its success, with morning show screenings as early as 6am across India. From a domestic standpoint, the film overtook Aamir Khan's Dangal as well, last week.

Overseas, within 12 days, Pathaan has recorded $38.68 million (about Rs. 320 crore), after having collected £2.45 million (about Rs. 24 crore) during the opening weekend in the UK. It finished second, right behind James Cameron's much-anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water. The film set another record in the US, collecting $9.48 million (about Rs. 78 crore) in its first week, marking a record for the Hindi film. As per Box Office Mojo, it currently stands third in the US, preceded by the Joel Crawford-directed animated film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at $140.7 million (about Rs. 1,164 crore).

Pathaan centres around the titular RAW agent Feroz Pathaan (Khan), who is summoned back into the force to prevent a terrorist attack. John Abraham (Attack) stars as Jim, the leader of a mercenary group Outfit X, who once used to be a RAW agent before turning rogue. Deepika Padukone (Chennai Express) who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan many times in the past also appears as ISI agent Rubina Mohsin in the film.

Pathaan is now playing in theatres worldwide.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Pathaan

Pathaan

  • Release Date 25 January 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ilez Badurgov
  • Director
    Siddharth Anand
  • Producer
    Aditya Chopra, Alexander Dostal, Maxim Ajjawi, Keshav Purushot
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: pathaan, pathaan collection, pathaan box office collection, pathaan release date, pathaan box office collection day 12, pathaan box office record, shah rukh khan, deepika padukone, john abraham, bollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Twitter Sued for $1.6 Million by Advisory Firm Over Unpaid Bills After Elon Musk Acquisition
Featured video of the day
Exciting Mobile Games in 2023

Related Stories

Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Breaks Records in India and Overseas
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Brings 5G to Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur: All Details
  2. Poco X5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Pathaan Box Office: SRK Film Breaks Records in India, Overseas
  4. Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  6. Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch
  7. OnePlus 11R Will Feature The Same Main Camera as OnePlus 11
  8. South Korea Classifies ‘Blockchain-Based Token’ as ‘Securities; Details
  9. Apple Could Launch a Pricier iPhone ‘Ultra’ in 2024: Report
  10. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Goa Using Self-Driving Robot, AI-Powered Monitoring System as Lifeguards on Its Beaches
  2. Poco X5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Telegram Gets Real Time Chat Translation, Annual Premium Subscription, and More in Latest Update
  4. Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Breaks Records in India and Overseas
  5. Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F19s, Oppo A77s and More to Get Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update
  6. Twitter Sued for $1.6 Million by Advisory Firm Over Unpaid Bills After Elon Musk Acquisition
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Do Not Support Seamless Updates on Android 13: Report
  8. Oppo Find N2 Flip Could Cost Around EUR 1,200 in Global Markets: Report
  9. South Korea Categorises ‘Blockchain-Based Tokens’ as ‘Securities’, Issues Guidelines
  10. OnePlus 11R Confirmed to Feature Sony IMX890 Camera, To Launch on February 7
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.