Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is showing no sign of relinquishing its box office domination, since its theatrical debut on January 25. The action-thriller, which marks the actor's return to mainstream Bollywood after four years, has collected Rs. 832.20 crore at the global box office as of February 6. The figures have boosted Pathaan to become the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, further serving as Khan's career-best collection as a leading actor. As of the second Sunday, the film has pulled Rs. 515 crores, with an additional Rs. 317.20 crore from overseas. In addition to being the first Indian film to be released in the ICE (Immersive Cinema Experience) format, it was given the widest-ever release for a Hindi movie, even breaking some records overseas.

Directed by Siddharth Anand (War), Pathaan turned out to be the first Hindi-language movie to gross the 100 crore mark on opening day, earning Rs. 106 crore to be exact. Rs. 68.5 crore was pulled from India, while the remaining Rs. 37.5 crore came from international markets. In an impressive feat, it stayed consistent in the following days, adding Rs. 100 crore each day, for the first four days, crossing a total of Rs. 400 crore worldwide and becoming the fastest Hindi film to manage it. Fan demand also played a key role in its success, with morning show screenings as early as 6am across India. From a domestic standpoint, the film overtook Aamir Khan's Dangal as well, last week.

Overseas, within 12 days, Pathaan has recorded $38.68 million (about Rs. 320 crore), after having collected £2.45 million (about Rs. 24 crore) during the opening weekend in the UK. It finished second, right behind James Cameron's much-anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water. The film set another record in the US, collecting $9.48 million (about Rs. 78 crore) in its first week, marking a record for the Hindi film. As per Box Office Mojo, it currently stands third in the US, preceded by the Joel Crawford-directed animated film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at $140.7 million (about Rs. 1,164 crore).

Pathaan centres around the titular RAW agent Feroz Pathaan (Khan), who is summoned back into the force to prevent a terrorist attack. John Abraham (Attack) stars as Jim, the leader of a mercenary group Outfit X, who once used to be a RAW agent before turning rogue. Deepika Padukone (Chennai Express) who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan many times in the past also appears as ISI agent Rubina Mohsin in the film.

Pathaan is now playing in theatres worldwide.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.