If you're looking for a new Hindi movie or TV show to stream right now, here's our list of options covering some interesting new releases in the month of February 2023. The list includes new TV shows, including a thriller adapted from a John le Carre book, a series exploring the life and work of legendary director and producer Yash Chopra, as well as a film that explores the problem of missing persons across India and the motivations that often drive many to disappear without a trace.

Our list covers films and shows that you can stream right now, across various streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5. Read on for our recommendations.

The Night Manager

Adapted from a 1993 novel by acclaimed writer John le Carre, The Night Manager stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, with the former playing an ex-soldier tasked to go undercover and learn more about the operation of a notorious arms dealer, played by the latter. The show also takes inspiration from the 2016 TV series of the same name, which starred Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. All episodes of The Night Manager are now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Lost

Starring Yami Gautam as a crime journalist attempting to get to the bottom of a missing person's case, Lost explores the problem of numerous children and adults going missing across India every day, along with the motivations and reasons behind it, and how it affects friends and family members. The movie also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Tushar Pandey, and Pia Bajpiee in supporting roles. Lost is streaming now on Zee5.

The Romantics

The four-episode run of The Romantics interviews various actors and celebrities involved in the lucrative Hindi film industry, as they speak about their experiences with legendary director and producer Yash Chopra. The series explores the legacy of Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films, which has successfully produced and distributed some of the biggest Bollywood films of the current era, and worked with the biggest stars in the industry. The Romantics is available now to watch on Netflix.

Farzi

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, Farzi tells the story of a small-time con artist who, after being disillusioned with income inequality in India, uses his grandfather's printing press to counterfeit money on a large scale and get rich quick, but faces hurdles from authorities and other criminals. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna, and is available in Ultra-HD HDR resolution. The first season of Farzi has eight episodes and the show is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Class

An adaptation of Spanish show Elite, Class tells the story of three students from middle-class families in Delhi who gain a scholarship and admission to a prestigious international school. The students face bullying and discrimination from the wealthy and privileged students at the school, and eventually get involved in the murder of a student as the prime suspects. Featuring an ensemble cast of young actors, Class is available to watch now on Netflix.

