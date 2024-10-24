Technology News
India's Piracy Economy Stands at Rs 224 Billion in 2023: EY-IAMAI Report

The EY-IAMAI report reveals India's piracy economy at Rs 224 billion in 2023, with OTT and theatre piracy driving major losses.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2024 12:55 IST


Photo Credit: Pixabay/ TBIT

India’s piracy economy hit Rs 224 billion in 2023, according to the EY-IAMAI report.

Highlights
  • India’s piracy economy reached Rs 224 billion in 2023.
  • Streaming services top pirated content sources, at 63%.
  • EY-IAMAI report: Theatre piracy generates Rs 137 billion.
Piracy in India has surged, with the country's piracy economy reaching Rs. 224 billion in 2023, according to a report by EY and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The report, titled The Rob Report, indicates that Rs 137 billion of this came from pirated movie theatre content, while Rs 87 billion was generated from unauthorised OTT platform content. The rise in piracy is of a major concern for the Media and Entertainment industry. They face several

Piracy Trends and Viewer Preferences

India's growing appetite for pirated content is clear, with an average of nine hours per week spent on consuming pirated media. Streaming platforms are the largest source of illegal content at 63 percent, followed by mobile apps at 16 percent, with torrent and social media making up 21 percent. A notable 51 percent of Indian media consumers are using pirated sources, with 76 percent of those in the 19-34 age group. While men typically prefer older films, women lean more toward OTT content. Hindi and English are the most pirated languages, accounting for 40 percent and 31 percent of content respectively.

A variety of reasons drive people towards pirated content, including high subscription fees, the hassle of managing multiple accounts, and the unavailability of specific content online. Many also avoid paying for movie tickets or subscribing to OTT services.

Industry Concerns and Call for Action

Rohit Jain, Chairman of the Digital Entertainment Committee at IAMAI, warned that piracy is decreasing the potential of India's entertainment sector, The sector is projected to reach 146 crores. Mukul Shrivastava, Partner at EY Forensic and Integrity Services, called for stronger enforcement and technological solutions to tackle piracy, urging industry stakeholders to unite in this fight. With a large portion of pirated content being consumed in Tier II cities, issues like income disparity and limited access to authorised content are also contributing factors.

 


