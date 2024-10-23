The Miranda Brothers is all set to get its OTT release. The latest promo is all about Harshvardhan Rane's fiery character, Julio Miranda. This sports-action drama, directed by Sanjay Gupta, blends family drama, football and a thirst for vengeance into one story. Harshvardhan, known for his role in Sanam Teri Kasam, is back and he's bringing his A-game alongside Meezan Jaafri. Sanjay Suri, Rahul Dev and other talented supporting cast makes this film an intense ride. If you're into action-packed dramas, this one's for you.

When and Where to Watch The Miranda Brothers

The Miranda Brothers will be available to watch on JioCinema Premium on October 25, 2024. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film brings together a mix of sports and family drama that'll keep you hooked. If you're already subscribed to OTTplay Premium, you can catch it there as well. Get ready to watch Julio Miranda's rage take over the football field—and maybe more.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Miranda Brothers

The trailer gives us a pretty good glimpse of what's in store. Harshvardhan Rane plays Julio, a man who's battling some serious anger issues These issues are shown as his strength and reason for his downfall, ]The promo shows Julio ready to explode at any given moment, with his actions driven by anger and a desire for revenge. It's not just about football; it's also about dealing with inner demons and strained family relationships.

Cast and Crew of The Miranda Brothers

When it comes to the cast, it is led by Harshvardhan Rane and Meezan Jaafri. They're joined by seasoned actors like Sanjay Suri and Rahul Dev, who'll be adding serious weight to the story. Supporting roles are played by Sahher Bambba, Jeniffer Piccinato, and Manasi Joshi Roy, with each actor bringing their unique flavour to the film. Sanjay Gupta, known for his edge-of-the-seat action films, directs, while the film is produced by Anuradha Gupta under White Feather Films. All signs point to this being an action-packed drama you won't want to miss!