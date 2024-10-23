Technology News
English Edition

The Miranda Brothers OTT Release Date: Harshvardhan Rane's Julio Miranda Battles Anger in New Sports Drama

Harshvardhan Rane’s character, Julio Miranda, battles with uncontrollable anger in The Miranda Brothers, a family sports drama streaming on JioCinema.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 October 2024 17:06 IST
The Miranda Brothers OTT Release Date: Harshvardhan Rane's Julio Miranda Battles Anger in New Sports Drama

Photo Credit: sanjay suri / X

The Miranda Brothers is all set to get its OTT release.

Highlights
  • Harshvardhan Rane plays an intense, anger-driven Julio Miranda.
  • The Miranda Brothers streams on JioCinema on 25th October.
  • A gripping mix of sports, family drama, and action in The Miranda Brother
Advertisement

The Miranda Brothers is all set to get its OTT release. The latest promo is all about Harshvardhan Rane's fiery character, Julio Miranda. This sports-action drama, directed by Sanjay Gupta, blends family drama, football and a thirst for vengeance into one story. Harshvardhan, known for his role in Sanam Teri Kasam, is back and he's bringing his A-game alongside Meezan Jaafri. Sanjay Suri, Rahul Dev and other talented supporting cast makes this film an intense ride. If you're into action-packed dramas, this one's for you.

When and Where to Watch The Miranda Brothers

The Miranda Brothers will be available to watch on JioCinema Premium on October 25, 2024. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film brings together a mix of sports and family drama that'll keep you hooked. If you're already subscribed to OTTplay Premium, you can catch it there as well. Get ready to watch Julio Miranda's rage take over the football field—and maybe more.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Miranda Brothers

The trailer gives us a pretty good glimpse of what's in store. Harshvardhan Rane plays Julio, a man who's battling some serious anger issues These issues are shown as his strength and reason for his downfall, ]The promo shows Julio ready to explode at any given moment, with his actions driven by anger and a desire for revenge. It's not just about football; it's also about dealing with inner demons and strained family relationships.

Cast and Crew of The Miranda Brothers

When it comes to the cast, it is led by Harshvardhan Rane and Meezan Jaafri. They're joined by seasoned actors like Sanjay Suri and Rahul Dev, who'll be adding serious weight to the story. Supporting roles are played by Sahher Bambba, Jeniffer Piccinato, and Manasi Joshi Roy, with each actor bringing their unique flavour to the film. Sanjay Gupta, known for his edge-of-the-seat action films, directs, while the film is produced by Anuradha Gupta under White Feather Films. All signs point to this being an action-packed drama you won't want to miss!

 

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Miranda Brothers, harshvardhan rane, Julio Miranda, Sanjay Gupta, JioCinema, Sports Drama, Family Drama, Football, OTT, Meezan Jaafri
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei HarmonyOS Next With AI-Powered Features, New Customisations Announced: Compatible Devices, Features
Qualcomm, Alphabet Team Up for Automotive AI; Mercedes Inks Chip Deal
The Miranda Brothers OTT Release Date: Harshvardhan Rane's Julio Miranda Battles Anger in New Sports Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best iPhone Deals During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Which is Better?
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date Set for November 4; Display Details Teased
  4. OnePlus 13 AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of Debut
  5. Deadpool & Wolverine Might Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From November 3
  6. Insta360 Ace Pro 2 With 8K Recording, AI Features Launched at This Price
  7. Google Pixel 9a Might Use the Same Main Camera as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Debut With This Chipset on All Models
  9. Xiaomi 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Launched Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite on All Models, Tipster Claims
  2. Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Reportedly Set for October 29; Could Arrive Alongside HyperOS 2.0
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Series Tipped to Be Under Development; Key Features Leaked by Tipster
  4. Realme Schedules ‘The Dark Horse of AI’ Event for October 25 to Reveal AI Strategy
  5. Samsung Has No Plans for an Affordable Foldable, but Will Offer Variety Instead: Report
  6. Oppo Find X8 Pro to Arrive With Dual Periscope Telephoto Cameras; Tops AI Benchmark Chart
  7. Oppo to Implement On-Device Mixture-of-Experts AI Architecture for Improved Battery Life
  8. BIS, FSB Reports Highlight Benefits and Risks of Asset Tokenisation 
  9. Meta Bans Accounts Tracking Private Jets for Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk
  10. OnePlus 13 Scores Over 3 Million Points in AnTuTu Benchmark Results; Geekbench Test Scores Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »