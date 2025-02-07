The third season of Invincible is now streaming on Prime Video, continuing its action-packed narrative with weekly episodes. Consisting of eight episodes, the season delves deeper into Mark Grayson's struggles as he faces new threats, including the Invincible War and the arrival of the powerful Viltrumite Conquest. With intense battles, emotional stakes, and significant character developments, the season builds upon previous events. Jonathan Banks has also joined the cast in a secret role, adding further intrigue to the storyline.

When and Where to Watch Invincible Season 3

Prime Video remains the exclusive streaming platform for Invincible Season 3.

Official Trailer and Plot of Invincible Season 3

The official trailer for Invincible Season 3 has teased major conflicts, with Mark Grayson facing his most formidable challenges yet. The Invincible War, a multiversal battle orchestrated by Angstrom Levy, will take center stage. Meanwhile, the arrival of Conquest, a ruthless Viltrumite, poses an existential threat to Earth. Mark's loyalty to the Viltrum Empire will be tested, following the warning given by Anissa in Season 2. A new blue suit has also been introduced, symbolising Mark's evolution and the obstacles he must overcome.

Cast and Crew of Invincible Season 3

The main cast returns for another season, featuring Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, and J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson. Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, and Walton Goggins reprise their roles. Jonathan Banks has been cast in a mystery role, fuelling speculation about his character's significance. Showrunner Robert Kirkman has assured that each episode will feel as impactful as a season finale, promising a thrilling conclusion to Season 3.