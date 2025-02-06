Another Simple Favor OTT Release Date: Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively Starrer to Stream in May 2025

The sequel to A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig, has been scheduled for a global release on Prime Video. Before its official streaming debut, Another Simple Favor is set to premiere at the Paramount Theatre on March 7 as part of an upcoming festival. The film, starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, follows the characters Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson as they reunite in Capri, Italy. The plot revolves around Emily's extravagant wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman, which is soon disrupted by unexpected twists involving mystery and deception.

When and Where to Watch Another Simple Favor

Another Simple Favor will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting May 1. The film will first be showcased at the Paramount Theatre during a festival on March 7 before its worldwide digital release. Subscribers to Prime Video will be able to watch the sequel on-demand through the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Another Simple Favor

The trailer of Another Simple Favor showcases a blend of suspense and dark humor, teasing a storyline filled with glamour, betrayal, and crime. The film follows Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers as they come together for Emily's high-profile wedding on the picturesque island of Capri. What begins as an elegant celebration quickly spirals into chaos, with hidden agendas, deception, and criminal intrigue disrupting the festivities. With unexpected developments, the narrative is set to take audiences through a maze of secrets and betrayals.

Cast and Crew of Another Simple Favor

Paul Feig returns as director, with production led by Paul Feig and Laura Fischer. The screenplay has been written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis, based on characters created by Darcey Bell. The cast includes Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, and Alex Newell. Henry Golding and Allison Janney also feature in pivotal roles. Executive production credits include Jennifer Booth, Jessica Sharzer, and Marco Valerio Pugini.