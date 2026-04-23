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Jagannath Now Available For Rent on Prime Video: All You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More

Jagannath is a Telugu action drama that explores the themes of revenge and love and is now available to stream on Prime Video, but only for rent. The film’s sequences are packed with intense action and drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 April 2026 15:35 IST
Jagannath Now Available For Rent on Prime Video: All You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: Prime Video

This film is now available for rent, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Jagannath is a Telugu action-drama film
  • It stars Rayalaseema Bharath and Saara Aachar in the lead roles
  • Now available for Rent on Prime Video
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Written and directed by Santosh Bellanna, Jagannath is a Telugu action-drama film that has now set its foot on digital screens. This film is a revenge drama that follows the main character arriving in Hyderabad, only to confront those who left his life devastated. The plot is highly intense and has some of the most gripping sequences ever. Furthermore, this film also covers an emotional love story that builds up as a major part of the story. The actors have delivered stellar performances.

When and Where to Watch Jagannath

This film is now available for rent, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to rent it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jagannath

This film centres around a man named Jagannath (Played by Rayalaseema Bharath), who purposely arrives in Hyderabad, only to seek revenge from those who ruined his past. He then embarks on a journey to confront those who were responsible for destroying his life. The plot also showcases an emotional yet painful love story that further connects the plot with betrayal, love, and something deeply personal. The film explores themes of betrayal, love, and revenge. This is a high-stakes story that offers intense action and a power-packed entertainment to the viewers.

Cast and Crew of Jagannath

This film has been written and directed by Santosh Bellanna and stars Rayalaseema Bharath and Saraa Aachar in the lead roles. Other supporting cast includes Nithyasree Goru, Bhahubali Prabhakar, Satya Prakash, Ajay, and more. The film's music has been covered by Shekhar Mopuri, while Nandamuri Hari is the editor.

Reception of Jagannath

This film was released on January 30th, 2026; however, there's no IMDb rating available.

 

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Further reading: Jagannath, IMDb, Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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