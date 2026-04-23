Jagannath is a Telugu action drama that explores the themes of revenge and love and is now available to stream on Prime Video, but only for rent. The film’s sequences are packed with intense action and drama.
Photo Credit: Prime Video
Written and directed by Santosh Bellanna, Jagannath is a Telugu action-drama film that has now set its foot on digital screens. This film is a revenge drama that follows the main character arriving in Hyderabad, only to confront those who left his life devastated. The plot is highly intense and has some of the most gripping sequences ever. Furthermore, this film also covers an emotional love story that builds up as a major part of the story. The actors have delivered stellar performances.
This film is now available for rent, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to rent it online.
This film centres around a man named Jagannath (Played by Rayalaseema Bharath), who purposely arrives in Hyderabad, only to seek revenge from those who ruined his past. He then embarks on a journey to confront those who were responsible for destroying his life. The plot also showcases an emotional yet painful love story that further connects the plot with betrayal, love, and something deeply personal. The film explores themes of betrayal, love, and revenge. This is a high-stakes story that offers intense action and a power-packed entertainment to the viewers.
This film has been written and directed by Santosh Bellanna and stars Rayalaseema Bharath and Saraa Aachar in the lead roles. Other supporting cast includes Nithyasree Goru, Bhahubali Prabhakar, Satya Prakash, Ajay, and more. The film's music has been covered by Shekhar Mopuri, while Nandamuri Hari is the editor.
This film was released on January 30th, 2026; however, there's no IMDb rating available.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement