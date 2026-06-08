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Vivo X Fold 6 Confirmed to Launch in China Soon With OriginOS 6 Fold Skin, New AI Features

Vivo X Fold 6 will offer an Atomic Workbench feature that lets users access several Android apps simultaneously.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 June 2026 10:57 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 Confirmed to Launch in China Soon With OriginOS 6 Fold Skin, New AI Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 5 was launched last year in June in China

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Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 6 will launch soon in China
  • Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in June last year
  • It is speculated to feature a 6,900mAh battery
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Vivo has officially confirmed the launch of Vivo X Fold 6 for the Chinese market. The exact release date is still under wraps, but the first official teaser poster reveals the operating system of the upcoming book-style foldable phone. The Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to ship with several upgrades over the Vivo X Fold 5. The new model could include a 6,900mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. It is likely to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera unit.

Vivo X Fold 6 Could Arrive in China Later This Month

Vivo product manager Han Boxiao confirmed on Weibo that the Vivo X Fold 6 is arriving in China. The company has yet to confirm the exact release date, but the launch is likely to take place later this month. The Weibo poster states that the upcoming phone is Vivo's key step towards becoming "the mobile terminal with the best AI user experience" (translated from Chinese).

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vivo x fold 6 weibo Vivo X Fold 6

Photo Credit: Vivo

 

The Vivo X Fold 6 is confirmed to bring brand-new OriginOS 6 Fold, Vivo's new custom user interface, possibly based on Android 16. For instance, the existing Vivo X Fold 5 is pre-installed with OriginOS 5, based on Android 15. The OriginOS 6 Fold will include the Atomic Workbench feature that lets users access several Android apps simultaneously on its new foldable.

The phone will ship with various other AI-based features, like the AI Assistant and dual-device buddy system. Further, it is teased to offer upgrades to "edge AI capabilities and AI interaction experiences".

Rumours about the Vivo X Fold 6 have already revealed many details about the company's next-gen foldable phone. It is speculated to feature a 6,900mAh battery, marking a substantial increase over the 6,000mAh battery in the Vivo X Fold 5.

The Vivo X Fold 6 could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The rear camera setup of the phone could include a 200-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

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Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Immersive Display
  • Decent Battery
  • Strong Camera performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Only four Android OS updates promised
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications, Vivo, Vivo X Fold 5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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