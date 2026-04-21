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  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 200 Megapixel Periscope Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera: Price, Specifications

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra runs on ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2026 17:04 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo's latest handset is offered with additional camera accessories, too

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra is introduced in three colour options
  • The handset comes with a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera system
  • It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
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The Oppo Find X9 Ultra was launched in China on Tuesday. It arrives as the top-of-the-line model in the flagship Find X9 lineup, joining the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, coupled with 16GB of RAM. It sports a 2K-resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra packs a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price, Availability

The price of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra begins at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000), while the 16GB + 512GB option costs CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,17,000).

The higher-end configurations include the 16GB + 1TB model at CNY 9,299 (roughly Rs. 1,27,000) and a special edition variant priced at CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000). 

The handset is sold in three colour options --- Polar Glaciers, Rongsha Canyon, and Tundra (translated from Chinese) and will go on sale in China starting April 24. Global availability details are yet to be announced. The company has confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be launched in India in May. Pricing and other details are expected to be revealed at launch.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano/ eSIM) runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and 10-bit colour depth. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 840 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Find X9 Ultra packs a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS. It also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto camera, offering up to 10x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. There is also a dedicated colour reproduction lens. On the front, the phone sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset supports 8K video recording at 30fps, along with 4K recording at up to 120fps and Dolby Vision video capture. It also includes advanced shooting modes such as Hasselblad imaging, XPAN mode, and professional video tools.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C. Select variants of the handset also support Tiantong (translated from Chinese) satellite communication and Beidou satellite messaging. There's also a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It measures approximately 163.16 x 76.97 x 8.65mm (based on the colourway), and tips the scales at about 235g.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price, Oppo Find X9 Ultra specifications, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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