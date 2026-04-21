Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Leaked Renders Hint at Design, Five Colour Options

Motorola Edge 70 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on April 22, but ahead of it, renders of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ have leaked online. The leaked renders show the smartphone in five different colour options with a hole-punch display design and a square-shaped rear camera closely matching the design elements of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is confirmed to come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED 1.5K display and a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Design (Leaked)

Tipster Evan Blass has shared design renders of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ on X. The renders show the unannounced Motorola handset in five colour options — white, blue, cyan green, wooden and maroon — though original marketing names of these models are not known. One of these models features a wooden design on the rear panel, but there's no confirmation on whether it's a real wood texture or a design.

edge 70 pro / + pic.twitter.com/6ebWc45GWo — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 21, 2026

The display of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ has a hole-punch cutout in the centre for the selfie shooter. On the rear, it has a square-shaped camera unit in the upper-left corner. The overall design looks similar to that of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro.

Photo Credit: X/ Evan Blass

Motorola hasn't divulged anything about the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ yet; however, we expect the smartphone to go official soon. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro is all set to be launched in India on April 22. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart in Pantone Tea, Pantone Titan, and Pantone Lily White shades.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is confirmed to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display will offer 5,200 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It will ship with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip, w paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies and video chats, it will include a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro has a 6,500mAh battery with 90W TurboPower fast charging support. It is confirmed to feature a 4,600 sq mm vapour cooling chamber. The handset will have MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.