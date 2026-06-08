The Samsung Galaxy A27 has surfaced in another leak, that has revealed the handset in a new colour option. The upcoming smartphone, which is expected to replace the Samsung Galaxy A26, has already appeared on the US FCC certification database, Geekbench, and in several previous leaks. The latest leak adds a fourth expected colour variant to the rumoured lineup and offers another look at the phone's design ahead of its expected debut. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A27 with updated hardware and the latest version of its One UI software.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Surfaces in New Renders With Mint Colour Option

A post by X user Mohammed Khatri (@Mohammed_K_2010) shows us leaked renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy A27 in an Awesome Mint finish. The images suggest Samsung could add the pale green shade to the smartphone's colour lineup. According to the leak, the Galaxy A27 may be offered in four colour options, namely Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Mint, and Awesome Pink.

Samsung Galaxy A27 leaked render in a mint colourway

Photo Credit: X/@Mohammed_K_2010

Previous leaks had only shown the Galaxy A27 handset in Black, Blue, and Light Pink colourways. The renders indicate Samsung will retain its familiar Galaxy A-series design, with flat sides, a centred punch-hole display, and a triple rear camera setup.

Based on earlier reports, the Galaxy A27 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The handset is also tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. The smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. Samsung is also rumoured to equip the device with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 25W wired charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A27 is expected to ship with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is also tipped to launch with Android 16-based One UI 8.5 and receive several years of software and security updates.

Samsung has not officially confirmed the Galaxy A27 or its specifications. However, the latest leak adds to the growing list of details that have surfaced ahead of the handset's anticipated debut.