Technology News
loading

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Casting Called Out by John Leguizamo for Being Non-Diverse

The upcoming animated adaptation has cast Chris Pratt and Charlie Day in the lead as Mario and Luigi, respectively.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 17 November 2022 11:34 IST
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Casting Called Out by John Leguizamo for Being Non-Diverse

Photo Credit: Lionsgate

John Leguizamo in a still from John Wick: Chapter 2

Highlights
  • John Leguizamo played Luigi in the 1993 Super Mario Bros. live-action
  • Neither John Leguizamo nor Chris Pratt is of Italian descent
  • He previously called out the ‘all white’ casting in October

Super Mario Bros. star John Leguizamo is unhappy with the casting for the upcoming Mario movie. Speaking to Indiewire, the former Luigi actor expressed his concerns regarding the film's diversity, when compared to his 1993 live-action adaptation, calling the situation “unfortunate.” The upcoming animated version, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, has cast Chris Pratt and Charlie Day in the lead, as the titular plumber Mario and brother Luigi, respectively. Leguizamo, who is Latinx, notes that the new film went “backwards” by having two white actors voice the characters.

“The directors Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton fought really hard for me to be the lead [in the 1993 Super Mario Bros. film] because I was a Latin man, and they [the studio] didn't want me to be the lead. They fought really hard, and it was such a breakthrough. For them to go backwards and not cast another [actor of colour] kind of sucks,” he told Indiewire, during a New York premiere of The Menu. His co-star in the film, Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach in the upcoming animated adaptation, which is titled The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Pratt's casting as Mario was controversial and ridiculed online, as fans didn't have faith in the actor to deliver the high-pitched Italian “woo-hoo!”. Neither Pratt nor Leguizamo are of Italian descent.

After the trailer debut, Leguizamo spoke out against The Super Mario Bros. Movie in October, noting that the reboot was a good idea. “But too bad they went all white! No Latinx in the leads! Groundbreaking colour-blind casting in original! Plus I'm the only one who knows how to make this movie work script-wise!”, he tweeted (via DailyMail). In an interview with Variety, earlier this year, Pratt stated that he'd been working closely with the directors to get the voice right, and that it was “unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world before.” Fans were right to be concerned as the trailer proved the lack of an accent in the single line delivered by Mario. It was just Pratt playing himself.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie also features the voices of Jack Black (Tropic Thunder) as Bowser, Seth Rogen (Superbad) as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key (The Lion King) as Toad. Charles Martinet, who originally voiced Mario and Luigi in the games, is also involved in an undisclosed role. Meanwhile, Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the Mario and The Legend of Zelda games joins as producer.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is slated to release April 7, 2023, in cinemas worldwide.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

  • Release Date 7 April 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet
  • Director
    Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
  • Producer
    Chris Meledandri, Shigeru Miyamoto
  • Production
    Illumination, Nintendo, Universal Pictures
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the super mario bros movie, John Leguizamo, John Leguizamo mario, the super mario bros movie cast, chris pratt, charlie day, anya taylor joy, universal pictures, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Nvidia Working With Microsoft to Build 'Massive' Cloud AI Computer Using Several Thousand GPUs
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Interview With Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Meta

Related Stories

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Casting Called Out by John Leguizamo for Being Non-Diverse
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Series With USB Type-C to Offer Improved Transfer Speeds: Kuo
  2. Mobile Industry Agrees for Phased Rollout of Uniform Device Chargers in India
  3. Elon Musk to Find New Leader to Run Twitter, Jack Dorsey Says No
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review: The Complete Package?
  5. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Defends $56 Billion Pay Package in Court
  6. Amazon Laid Off Devices Unit Staff, Including Retail and HR, Amid Job Cuts
  7. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  8. Vivo V21s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched: Details
  9. Vivo X90 Series to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, Live Images Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Seemingly Working on End-to-End Encryption for Direct Messages, Elon Musk Teases Confirmation
  2. OnePlus 11 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  3. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max With USB Type-C to Offer Improved Transfer Speeds: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Abu Dhabi Regulators Pick Blockchain to Accelerate Speed of Judicial Processes
  5. Moto X40 Confirmed to Pack New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All Details
  6. Elon Musk Defends $56 Billion Salary, Says Some Tesla Decisions Made Without Board Nod
  7. Xbox November Update Lets You Join Discord Voice Channels Directly From Console
  8. Coinbase CFO Says Full Contagion of FTX Bankruptcy Yet to Be Revealed: Report
  9. Activision Blizzard to Suspend China Game Services After NetEase Licenses End in January
  10. Gemini Outage: Crypto Exchange Recovers After Major Disruption Affecting Trading Services, Withdrawals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.