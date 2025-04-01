Technology News
Redmi A5 With Unisoc T7250 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi A5 is equipped with a 32-megapixel main rear camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 15:12 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi A5 comes in Lake Green, Midnight Black and Sandy Gold shades

Highlights
  • Redmi A5 has a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display
  • The handset ships with Android 15 Go Edition
  • The Redmi A5 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Redmi A5 has been unveiled in Indonesia with an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset and a 5,200mAh battery. It runs on Android 15 Go Edition out-of-the-box and has a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is equipped with a 32-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It comes with a 6.88-inch display with triple TÜV Rheinland eye-protection certifications and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The handset is expected to launch in select markets, including in India, as the Poco C71. 

Redmi A5 Price, Availability

Redmi A5 price in Indonesia is set at IDR 11,99,000 (roughly Rs. 6,100) for the 4GB + 128GB option. It is available for purchase in the country via the Xiaomi e-store and select online retailers. The handset is offered in Lake Green, Midnight Black, and Sandy Gold colour options.

Redmi A5 Features, Specifications

The Redmi A5 has a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and triple TÜV Rheinland eye-protection certification including low blue, light, flicker-free and circadian certifications. The screen supports wet touch technology, which is said to allow users precise touch controls even with wet hands.

Xiaomi confirms that the Redmi A5 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It supports an additional 4GB virtual RAM expansion. The phone ships with Android 15 Go Edition. It is claimed to offer "a new-like user experience even after 36 months of regular use."

In the camera department, the Redmi A5 has a dual rear camera unit including a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and an unspecified secondary sensor. The front camera holds an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi A5 is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. For security, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an AI-backed face unlock feature. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, FM radio, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS (only B1C), a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 171.7 x 77.8 x 8.26mm in size and weighs 193g.

Further reading: Redmi A5, Redmi A5 4G, Redmi A5 Price, Redmi A5 Launch, Redmi A5 Specifications, Redmi A5 Features, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
