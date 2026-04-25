Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhuudamai Out on OTT: Where to Watch it Online?

Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhuudamai is a 2025 Tamil drama. It has been written and directed by Seyaprakash Radhakrishnan. It is a thought-provoking movie with a sensitive narrative. It is the story of a woman who is a motivational speaker and documentary filmmaker. She has a close and liberal bond with her daughter Samyukta, who is a trans woman and a Kathak dancer. The plot unfolds from a different perspective, which includes Mary in it, too. She explores modern notions of sexuality and love. Let's have a read through the cast and crew, trailer and plot, when and where to watch.

When and Where to Watch

Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video for rent. Subscribers need to pay a fee to watch.

Trailer and Plot

Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai is about the idea of love beyond society norms. It has a sensitive narrative with emotional depth. There is a woman who works as a motivational speaker and documentary filmmaker. She has a great bond with her 25-year-old daughter. She is a trans woman who knows Kathak very well. The plot resists the old and conservative thoughts. It is an interesting and emotional story that talks about liberty and freedom to choose.

Cast and Crew

Kaadhai Enbadhu Podhu Udamai has Vineetha and Rohini in the main roles, whereas Ilichomole Sosu, Kalesu Ramanandhu, Anusha Prabhu and Deepa are in the supporting roles. Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan is the director of the movie.

Reception

Kaadhi Enbadhu Podhuudamai has been screened at the 54th International Film Festival of India in 2023. It has an IMDb rating of 6.1 out of 10.