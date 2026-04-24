Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 15 series earlier this year. The lineup, which previously comprised the standard model, a Pro variant, and the Note 15 Pro+, was recently expanded with the introduction of the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G in India. Rumours about the lineup's purported successor have now begun surfacing. Fresh leaks suggest that the development of the next-generation model, particularly the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, is already underway.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Details Surface

Recent discoveries in HyperOS code changes have revealed references to the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. While the Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro are also expected, current leaks appear to focus primarily on the Pro Max variant.

According to tipster Kacper Skrzypek, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max may retain a similar camera setup to its predecessor. The handset's optics unit is said to be headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor, which could be the Samsung ISOCELL S5KHP5. It is likely to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with the Omnivision OV08F10 sensor.

On the front, the Note 17 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KKDS sensor for selfies and video calls. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+, notably, also uses a similar camera configuration.

On the performance front, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is tipped to use a chipset identified by the model number MT6881, which is believed to correspond to the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC. If the leak turns out to be accurate, it would represent a slight upgrade over the Dimensity 7400 chipset used in the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus. The Chinese variant of the handset could pack a battery with a capacity larger than 10,000mAh.

The Redmi Note 17 series is expected to be launched first in China, possibly as part of a summer refresh cycle. Global markets like India could see its debut either in late 2026 or early 2027. The Xiaomi sub-brand, however, has yet to confirm any details about the purported handset.