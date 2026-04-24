Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Battery, Camera and Chipset Details Leak; to Feature Dimensity 7500 SoC

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Battery, Camera and Chipset Details Leak; to Feature Dimensity 7500 SoC

The Redmi Note 17 series is expected to be launched first in China, possibly as part of a summer refresh cycle.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 April 2026 09:01 IST
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Battery, Camera and Chipset Details Leak; to Feature Dimensity 7500 SoC

Redmi's latest Note lineup was launched in India in January

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC
  • It is tipped to get a 200-megapixel rear camera, 32-megapixel selfie one
  • Details were recently uncovered through HyperOS code changes
Advertisement

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 15 series earlier this year. The lineup, which previously comprised the standard model, a Pro variant, and the Note 15 Pro+, was recently expanded with the introduction of the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G in India. Rumours about the lineup's purported successor have now begun surfacing. Fresh leaks suggest that the development of the next-generation model, particularly the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, is already underway.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Details Surface

Recent discoveries in HyperOS code changes have revealed references to the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. While the Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro are also expected, current leaks appear to focus primarily on the Pro Max variant.

According to tipster Kacper Skrzypek, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max may retain a similar camera setup to its predecessor. The handset's optics unit is said to be headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor, which could be the Samsung ISOCELL S5KHP5. It is likely to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with the Omnivision OV08F10 sensor.

On the front, the Note 17 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KKDS sensor for selfies and video calls. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+, notably, also uses a similar camera configuration.

On the performance front, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is tipped to use a chipset identified by the model number MT6881, which is believed to correspond to the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC. If the leak turns out to be accurate, it would represent a slight upgrade over the Dimensity 7400 chipset used in the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus. The Chinese variant of the handset could pack a battery with a capacity larger than 10,000mAh.

The Redmi Note 17 series is expected to be launched first in China, possibly as part of a summer refresh cycle. Global markets like India could see its debut either in late 2026 or early 2027. The Xiaomi sub-brand, however, has yet to confirm any details about the purported handset.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent day-to-day performance
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • Ships with Android 15
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Pricing Leaked Ahead of Official Reveal
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Battery, Camera and Chipset Details Leak; to Feature Dimensity 7500 SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: 24, Band Melam, Nukkad Naatak, Prathichaya, and More
  2. Vivo Y6 5G Debuts With 7,200mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Screen at This Price
  3. Honor Earbuds 4 With Up to 46 Hours of Total Battery Life Debut Globally
  4. Detailed Oppo Find X9 Ultra Teardown Video Shows Us What's Inside
  5. Vivo X300 Ultra Content Creation Features Showcased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Leaked Dummy Gives Us an Early Look at the Design of the iPhone 18 Pro Max
  7. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Leak Reveals Chipset, Camera Details
  8. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 Debuts With 10,100mAh Battery, Slim 4.8mm Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Seemingly Confirms Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Will Feature Next-Generation Snapdragon Chips
  2. Honor 600e Turns Up on Geekbench With Dimensity 7100 Chip and 8GB RAM: Expected Specifications, Features
  3. This is a Gardening Show Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Educational Show Online
  4. OpenAI Introduces GPT-5.5 Series AI Models With Improved Agentic Coding and Knowledge Work
  5. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Revealed With Gameplay Trailer, Launch Set for July 9
  6. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Teardown Video Reveals Internal Design Including Camera Layout, Cooling Design
  7. iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Sport Familiar Design With Subtle Changes to Camera Module, Leaked Dummy Shows
  8. Xbox Game Pass ‘Starter Edition’ Tier Leak Hints at Limited Access, Discord Nitro
  9. Realme 16T, Realme Watch S5 Bag SIRIM Certification; Global Launch Seems Imminent
  10. Vivo X300 Ultra Content Creation Features Showcased at Vivo Imagine Labs Ahead of Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »