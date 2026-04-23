Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has appeared in a string of leaks head of Ubisoft's official reveal showcase for the game scheduled for Thursday. The remake's release date, some of its gameplay features, among other details, have leaked ahead of launch. Now, the pricing for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has leaked, as well, revealing a $200 Collector's Edition of the game.

Black Flag Remake Pricing Leaked

The information comes from reliable leaker billbil-kun. The tipster detailed the game's pricing across two different editions in a post on X Thursday. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will reportedly be available in a standard Launch Edition and a special Collector's Edition.

As per the tipster, the Launch Edition of the Black Flag remake will be priced $59.99 in the US (EUR 59,99€ / GBP 49.99). The Collector's Edition, on the other hand, will cost $199.99 (EUR 199,99 / GBP174.99).

🚨 PRICING REVEAL 🚨



Everyone saw the content of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Collector's Edition, but here is the full pricing for physical copies:



Launch Edition: $59.99 / 59,99€ / 49.99£

Collector's Edition: $199.99 / 199,99€ / 174.99£



Release Date : 9 July 2026 pic.twitter.com/l0xO09lRBx — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) April 23, 2026

The leaker also said the Black Flag remake will launch on July 9, 2026, just as an earlier report had claimed. Alongside pricing information, they also shared an image of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Collector's Edition, which includes a collector's edition box with AC Black Flag logo, a figurine of protagonist Edward Kenway, a notebook featuring lore from the game, a brooch, and a map.

Ubisoft will officially reveal Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced in a showcase scheduled for April 23 at 4pm UTC/6pm CEST/9am PDT (9.30pm IST). It will be broadcast on the company's YouTube channel. Ubisoft has not yet confirmed release date and other details from the game, but has said that it would be a solo pirate adventure.

The developer has also confirmed that Matt Ryan, the voice actor for Edward Kenway in Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, will reprise his role in the remake.

A report last week claimed that Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will be released on July 9, 2026. The game will also reportedly not be an RPG. Additionally, the remake is said to have been “completely reworked” and will feature new content and updates.