Idol I Streaming Now Online: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More

Idol I is a Korean web series that explores themes of romance, crime, and courtroom drama. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 December 2025 12:06 IST
Idol I Streaming Now Online: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

Idol I is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

  • Idol I is a Korean Romance Crime Drama Series
  • It stars Sooyong Choi and Kim Jae-Young in the lead roles
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
Idol I, also known as I Dol I, is a Korean romance crime mystery series that is now streaming on digital screens. This web series follows a criminal lawyer, who keeps everything at stake, only to defend his childhood idol, who becomes the prime suspect of a murder. Now, she must navigate her life when her profession and passion collide. This series is a blend of humor, comedy, romance, and courtroom drama. Also, the stars have delivered stellar performances.

When and Where to Watch Idol I

This Korean series is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The first episode is now streaming, while the other episodes will be released weekly.

Official Trailer and Plot of Idol I

The plot of this series revolves around Maeng Se Na (Played by Sooyoung Choi), a criminal lawyer, a cold professional by attitude, but a die-hard fan of a Korean singing Idol. However, the tables turn when his idol Do Ra-Ik (Played by Kim Jae-Young) becomes the prime suspect of his group's leader's murder. When the public begins to criticize him, Maeng Se Na decides to take his case out of devotion. As she investigates this bizarre murder case, she will uncover some of the hidden secrets and shocking truths about his favorite star. Meanwhile, the series will explore unexpected romance, mysteries, and courtroom drama.

Cast and Crew of Idol I

Directed by Lee Gwang-Yung, this series stars Sooyong Choi and Kim Jae-Young in the lead roles. Other cast members include Choi Hee-Jin, Kim Hyun-Jin, Jeong Jae-Kwang, Kim Won-Hae, and more.

Reception of Idol I

The series has recently landed on the digital screens, but took off with a remarkable response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the series is 7.3/10.

Idol I Streaming Now Online: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
