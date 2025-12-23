Technology News
Shine On Me Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About This Korean Romance Drama Series

Shine On Me is a Korean romance drama series that is now streaming on Netflix. The series consists of 8 episodes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 December 2025 12:56 IST
Shine On Me Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About This Korean Romance Drama Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

Shine On Me is now streaming on Netflix

Shine On Me is a Korean romance drama web series that is finally airing on digital screens. This is an adaptation from Blazing Sunlight, a web novel by Gu Man, that follows the journey of a college girl who had a one-sided crush, to transforming into a young confident woman as she steps into the professional world. There she meets a colleague who helps her get over her past and move forward to achieve success in her career. What unfolds next is watch-worthy.

When and Where to Watch Shine On Me

This web series is now streaming on Netflix with four episodes out of eight for now. Fresh episodes will land on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Official Trailer and Plot of Shine On Me

This romance drama revolves around Nie Xiguang (Portrayed by Zhao Jinmai), who holds a sweet crush and fondness for a reserved boy named Zhuang Xu. After graduation, as she enters into the professional world, she begins her journey towards self-discovery. There, she comes across a successful businessman, Lin Yusen (Played by Song Weilong), who fosters unconditional love and support. However, post initial clashes with Lin, Xiguang begins to develop feelings for him. Soon, he helps her move on with her life and succeed in her career. This story is light-hearted and the sequences are loaded with romance and drama.

Cast and Crew of Shine On Me

Directed by Zhoufei Chen, this series stars Zhao Jinami and Song Weilong in the lead roles. Further, they have been supported by other cast, including Weiming Lai, Allen Lin, Bingke Bai, Shiran Fan, and more.

Reception of Shine On Me

This web series has recently landed on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable. However, the makers are positive about a decent response from the audience and the critics.

