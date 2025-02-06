Technology News
Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Romantic Drama Online

Kadhalikka Neramillai starring Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen might available for streaming starting February 14, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 February 2025 11:53 IST
Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Romantic Drama Online

Photo Credit: YouTube

Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film revolves around Shriya and Karan's complex relationship.

  • Kadhalikka Neramillai streaming on Netflix from February 14
  • Romantic drama with a unique twist, starring Ravi Mohan and Nithya Mene
  • Watch the film’s emotional journey and unexpected connections
Kadhalikka Neramillai, featuring Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen, premiered in cinemas on January 14, coinciding with Sankranti and Pongal. The film, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, garnered a positive reception from audiences. With its theatrical run concluding, viewers who missed it on the big screen will soon have an opportunity to watch it digitally. The film's makers are set to bring it to streaming platforms, allowing audiences to experience its romantic storyline from the comfort of their homes.

When and Where to Watch Kadhalikka Neramillai

As per reports, Kadhalikka Neramillai will be available for streaming on Netflix from February 14. While an official confirmation from the filmmakers is awaited, the film is expected to be released as a Valentine's Day special. Fans of romantic dramas will soon have the chance to watch the film online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kadhalikka Neramillai

The story revolves around an architect named Shriya, who marries Karan against her family's wishes through a registered marriage in 2017. When she learns about his infidelity, she decides to end the relationship. Wanting to become a mother, she opts for IVF with support from her cousin Ashwini. This decision leads to a rift with her mother, who chooses to disown her. Meanwhile, structural engineer Sid, based in Bengaluru, is in a relationship with model Nirupama.

Following a challenging phase at work, he and his friends decide to freeze their sperm. Using a pseudonym, Sid submits incorrect contact information for privacy. Due to a mix-up at the hospital, his sperm is used for Shriya's IVF, leading to the birth of her son, Parthiv. Eight years later, Sid moves to Chennai and unexpectedly forms a bond with Parthiv, unaware of their biological connection.

As he and Shriya compete for the same professional project, their interactions increase. Parthiv, eager to find his father, embarks on a search for answers. The truth about Sid's connection to Parthiv comes to light, leading to unexpected developments in their lives.

Cast and Crew of Kadhalikka Neramillai

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi has directed and written the film, with production handled by Udhayanidhi Stalin under Red Giant Movies. The cast includes Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen in lead roles. Gavemic U. Ary has handled cinematography, while the film's editing has been carried out by Lawrence Kishore. The soundtrack has been composed by A. R. Rahman, adding depth to the romantic narrative.

Reception of Kadhalikka Neramillai

The film opened to positive reviews, with audiences appreciating its engaging storytelling and performances. Critics praised the chemistry between the lead actors and the emotional depth of the narrative. While the official box office figures have not been disclosed, reports indicate that the film performed well during its theatrical run. Its digital release is expected to attract a wider audience, further extending its reach.

 

Kadhalikka Neramillai, Ravi Mohan, Nithya Menen, netfilx, romantic drama, film release, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, A. R. Rahman, IVF, family drama
