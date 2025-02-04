Technology News
Madraskaaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Drama Starring Shane Nigam Online

Madraskaaran, featuring Shane Nigam, is set to premiere on this platform after its theatrical release.

Updated: 4 February 2025 21:36 IST
Madraskaaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Drama Starring Shane Nigam Online

Photo Credit: YouTube/Saregama Tamil

Madraskaaran to stream on this OTT platform

  • Madraskaaran to stream on Aha Tamil from February 7
  • Emotional Tamil drama starring Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan, and Aishwarya
  • Directed by Vaali Mohan Das it was release in January in theatres
Madraskaaran, the Tamil emotional drama starring Shane Nigam, has been confirmed for an OTT release after its theatrical debut. The film, which premiered in cinemas on January 10, will soon be available for streaming. Aha Tamil has acquired the digital rights, with the release scheduled for February 7. Viewers can access the film via Aha Tamil. The movie marks the Tamil debut of Shane Nigam and features a cast that includes Kalaiyarasan, Karunas, and Aishwarya Dutta.

When and Where to Watch Madraskaaran

The streaming rights for Madraskaaran have been secured by Aha Tamil. The film will premiere on the platform on February 7. The theatrical release on January 10 saw an audience reception that varied, and now the film is set to reach a wider digital audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Madraskaaran

The official trailer provided a glimpse into an emotional drama centred around a man's life-altering experience on his wedding day. Directed by Vaali Mohan Das, the film follows a protagonist who returns to his hometown in Pudukottai to marry the woman he loves. However, an unexpected incident disrupts his plans and alters the course of his life. The storyline unfolds through a mix of intense drama and personal struggles, depicting how a single event can have lasting consequences.

Cast and Crew of Madraskaaran

The film is led by Shane Nigam, marking his Tamil debut. Kalaiyarasan, Aishwarya Dutta, Karunas, Geetha Kailasam, and Niharika Konidela play significant roles. Vaali Mohan Das directed the project, while cinematography was handled by Prasanna S Kumar. Sam CS composed the music, and R Vasanthakumar took charge of editing. The film was produced by B Jagadish under SR Productions.

Reception of Madraskaaran

Madraskaaran received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release. While performances, particularly by Shane Nigam, were acknowledged, the screenplay was noted as lacking engagement. Critics pointed out that emotional depth was present in parts, but the storytelling fell short of creating a strong connection.

 

