Warner Bros. reportedly cancelled a planned expansion for Hogwarts Legacy, its biggest gaming hit in recent years, as part of restructuring efforts at its games division. The DLC was targeting a 2025 release and would have added story content to the action-adventure game, a new Bloomberg report has claimed. Warner Bros. significantly scaled back its games unit this year, shutting down three studios and cancelling projects after losing $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,564 crore) on its big bets in 2024.

Hogwarts Legacy DLC Cancelled

According to the report published Thursday, the Hogwarts Legacy expansion was planned for launch later this year alongside a “Definitive Edition” of the game that would have bundled all released game content. While the company did not announce its plans for the DLC officially, people familiar with the matter said Warner Bros. cancelled the project this week.

As per the sources, the company had concerns that the Hogwarts Legacy expansion did not have enough content to justify the pricing. Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software was working on the DLC with Rocksteady Studios, which released Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in 2024. While details about the planned expansion are not available, it reportedly focussed on a companion storyline cut from the main game.

Hogwarts Legacy delivered a massive success for Warner Bros. and has sold over 34 million copies since it launched in 2023. Avalanche is working on a sequel to the game, which remains one of the biggest priorities at Warner Bros. Games.

Since the launch of the game, WB's subsequent releases have fallen short of sales expectations. Big-budget live service shooter Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League failed to attract players and led to layoffs at Rocksteady. The online shooter resulted in $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,751 crore) in losses for the company. Rocksteady had plans to support Suicide Squad with regular content updates, but the studio announced in December 2024 that the game would get its final update in January.

Warner Bros. further lost $100 million (roughly Rs. 854 crore) on Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and MultiVersus, two titles that launched in 2024. WB Games announced in January that it would end development on MultiVersus and take the game offline on May 30.

Last month, Warner Bros. shut down three of its studios and cancelled development on the troubled Wonder Woman title. The shuttered studios include Middle-Earth: Shadow of War developer Monolith Productions, MultiVersus maker Player First Games, Warner Bros. Games San Diego, which was reportedly working on a Mario Kart-like racing title with Warner Bros. IP.