The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, an animated adaptation of A Little Sacrifice, releases on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2025 16:12 IST
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will stream on Netflix.

Highlights
  • The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep releases on Netflix on Feb 11, 2025
  • Doug Cockle returns as Geralt in this animated adaptation
  • Geralt mediates a conflict between humans and merpeople
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will bring Geralt of Rivia back to screens as he finds himself entangled in an ancient conflict between humans and merpeople. The upcoming movie has been highly anticipated by fans of The Witcher universe, especially after the announcement made during Geeked Week 2024. The film is expected to showcase captivating animation and an intense storyline that will keep viewers engaged.

When and Where to Watch The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The animated movie The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. The release date has been confirmed for February 11, 2025. Viewers with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch the film on its official release day.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The storyline follows Geralt of Rivia, a skilled monster hunter, as he investigates a series of mysterious attacks in a coastal settlement. His inquiry leads him into a long-standing conflict between humans and merpeople. With tensions rising, Geralt must rely on allies from his past and present to prevent an all-out war between the two factions. The official trailer offers a glimpse into the film's dark themes and action sequences, with an emphasis on Geralt's role in mediating between the warring sides. The animation, handled by renowned studios, has been well-received by fans who are eagerly awaiting the film's release.

Cast and Crew of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The film is produced by The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, with Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin as the writers. Andrzej Sapkowski, the creator of The Witcher universe, has served as a creative consultant for the project. The voice cast features Doug Cockle as Geralt of Rivia, marking his return to the role he voiced in The Witcher video games. Joey Batey voices Jaskier, Christina Wren lends her voice to Essi Daven, and Anya Chalotra portrays Yennefer of Vengerberg. The animation has been handled by Studio Mir, Studio IAM, Hivemind, and Platige Image, known for their work on various high-quality projects.

Reception of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

While the film has yet to be released, anticipation remains high among fans of The Witcher franchise. Online discussions have reflected excitement about Doug Cockle's return as Geralt and the adaptation of one of Sapkowski's most well-known short stories. Reviews and ratings will be available once the movie premieres on Netflix. For now, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep remains one of the most awaited animated films in 2025.

 

