Marked Men OTT Release: Now Available for Rent on Prime Video

A new young adult romance, Marked Men: Rule & Shaw, has been released, bringing to life the novel Rule by Jay Crownover. The film is directed by Nick Cassavetes, known for The Notebook, and stars Chase Stokes as Rule Archer, a rebellious tattoo artist, and Sydney Taylor as Shaw Landon, a disciplined pre-med student. The storyline follows Shaw, who has always harboured feelings for Rule. Their relationship takes an unexpected turn after a night of drinking, leading them to navigate their differences. The film had a limited theatrical release, and audiences are eager to know where they can watch it next.

When and Where to Watch Marked Men: Rule & Shaw

The movie was released in theatres on January 22 and 23, 2025, for a limited run. Marked Men: Rule & Shaw can now be rented on Prime Video for Rs. 119.

Official Trailer and Plot of Marked Men: Rule & Shaw

The trailer of Marked Men: Rule & Shaw gives a glimpse into the intense chemistry between Rule and Shaw, highlighting the emotional turmoil they experience as they navigate their contrasting worlds. Shaw, coming from an affluent family, has always been expected to follow a structured path, while Rule embraces a free-spirited and rebellious lifestyle. Their relationship is put to the test as they face external pressures and personal struggles, making for an engaging romantic drama.

Cast and Crew of Marked Men: Rule & Shaw

The film features Chase Stokes in the lead role as Rule Archer, while Sydney Taylor portrays Shaw Landon. Other notable cast members include Alexander Ludwig as Rome Archer, Ella Balinska as Ayden Cross, and Natalie Alyn Lind as Cora Lewis. The screenplay has been adapted by Sharon Soboil, and the cinematography is handled by Kenji Katori. The music for the film is composed by George Kallis, and it has been produced by Voltage Pictures and Ethea Entertainment.

Reception of Marked Men: Rule & Shaw

The movie has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Currently, Marked Men: Rule & Shaw holds an IMDb rating of 5.3 out of 10. While some viewers appreciated the performances and romantic elements, others found the storyline predictable.