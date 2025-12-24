Technology News
Weapons OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Weapons is an intense thriller exploring power, ethics, control, and survival through gripping storytelling.

Updated: 24 December 2025 21:30 IST
Weapons OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Weapons is a gripping thriller blending suspense, emotion, power, survival; watch details and reception

Highlights
  • Weapons blends thriller, suspense and emotion into a gripping narrative
  • Zach Cregger directs a powerful story on control, ethics and survival
  • Strong performances and layered characters deepen the dramatic impact
Weapons is an intense thriller movie that mixes well into a suspenseful, dramatic, and emotional story. It provides a gripping tale of power, ethics and survival together. The movie explores the weapons of minds that can change the choices of people and them. With a dramatic pacing and layered characters, Weapons delivers a story that goes deeper into the dark and cinematic experience for the viewers who love to see the real high-energy actions and a story that is strong and different.

Where to Watch

Weapons is now on JioHotstar from January 8, 2025. Viewers can watch with just a subscription to it.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Weapons sets the tense frames with dramatic dialogues. There are sharp action moments. It opens the viewers with a world of power struggles, fear and loyalty, showing how weapons and control entangle with human emotions. When the plot unfolds, there are hidden motives that get revealed. These forces force every character of the story to face the truth, the price of survival and deception. The movie navigates the theme of power, humanity, justice anr repercussions. Seventeen children mysteriously vanish from the same classroom on the same night, leaving questions about what is there behind this vanishing. This gives spooky vibes to the story and it is quite interesting to watch it.

Cast and Crew

Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Cary Christopher, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, and others are in the movie. The director and writer is Zach Cregger. Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz, and Raphael Margules have produced it.

Reception

The movie is well-received by the critics and audience for its quirky concept, and it has an IMDb rating of 7.5.

 

