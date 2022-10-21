Technology News
loading

Indian Predator Season 3: Murder in a Courtroom Gets Trailer, Ahead of October 28 Release

The third chapter of Netflix’s Indian Predator focuses on Akku Yadav.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 October 2022 13:54 IST
Indian Predator Season 3: Murder in a Courtroom Gets Trailer, Ahead of October 28 Release

Photo Credit: Netflix

Akku Yadav was a known serial rapist and gangster, in the slums of Kasturba Nagar

Highlights
  • Netflix announced this newest chapter, just two weeks ago
  • Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni (Girni) directs the docuseries
  • Murder in a Courtroom arrives after The Diary of a Serial Killer

Indian Predator season 3 trailer is out now. On Friday, Netflix dropped the trailer for its latest instalment in the true crime docuseries, ahead of its release on October 28. Titled “Murder In A Courtroom,” the upcoming season delves into the tale of Bharat Kalicharan aka Akku Yadav, the serial rapist and gangster, who terrorised the slums of Kasturba Nagar, Nagpur, for almost 13 years. The Murder In A Courtroom trailer arrives about two weeks after Netflix confirmed Indian Predator being renewed for season 3, via its social media handles, with the quote: “A serial killer murdered by his victims, was it revenge or remission? ” Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni, best known for the short films Girni and Three of Us, directs the docuseries.

The Indian Predator: season 3 trailer opens with a group of frustrated women banding together, after arming themselves with knives and pouches of chilli powder. “Aku Yadav, a local criminal was stabbed and stoned to death today,” an unseen news reporter says, in a voiceover. This information and the title, “Murder in a Courtroom,” is enough context to understand what true crime story we're dealing with here. On August 13, 2004, serial rapist Aku Yadav was lynched by several women, in the courtroom, where he was under trial for the heinous crimes he had committed. “The law was doing nothing, so we had to act,” one of the locals says in archived interview footage.

It then cuts to show real-life accounts of the slum residents. “He was fair-skinned. With a sharp nose,” the women describe him. “He was full of bravado. He would stand up and say, ‘Hey, what're you up to?'” The Indian Predator season 3 trailer touches on the ineffective judicial system, and cops who reportedly took bribes and sided with Yadav, throughout his crime spree. At the time, all involved women claimed responsibility for the murder, and although some were arrested, they were eventually acquitted.

The Indian Predator season 3 trailer ends by questioning the morality of the women involved. “Are women capable of killing? Can the hands that cut vegetables, kill people?” an unseen narrator says, as we're treated to visuals of an army of furious women storming into the courtroom, wielding rusty knives and sickles.

Murder in a Courtroom is the follow-up to Diary of a Serial killer, released last month, which focused on the cannibalistic murderer, Raja Kolander. That in itself followed Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi, which released in July on Netflix, and was centred on the crimes of Chandrakant Jha.

Indian Predator season 3, Murder In a Courtroom, is out October 28, on Netflix.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom

  • Release Date 28 October 2022
  • Genre Crime
  • Cast
    Sangramsingh Thakur
  • Director
    Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni
  • Producer
    Vishal Jain
  • Production
    Vice Studios India
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: indian predator, indian predator season 3, indian predator murder in a courtroom, indian predator season 3 trailer, indian predator season 3 release date, indian predator murder in a courtroom series, akku yadav, netflix india
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Eleven Percent of Global Web3 Talent Resides in India, Number Expected to Soon Grow by 120 Percent: Report

Related Stories

Indian Predator Season 3: Murder in a Courtroom Gets Trailer, Ahead of October 28 Release
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.