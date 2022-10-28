Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Momentum Drops Off to Settle Value Around $20,300 as Investors Look to Book Profits

The global crypto market cap witnessed a drop of 2.43 percent in the last 24 hours.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 28 October 2022 13:55 IST
Bitcoin Momentum Drops Off to Settle Value Around $20,300 as Investors Look to Book Profits

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Bitcoin price is showing bearish sentiments once again

Highlights
  • Bitcoin has risen by 6.5 percent in value over the past week
  • Ether is currently hovering around the $1,500 mark despite the dips
  • The crypto altcoins market was also seen crashing

After a strong rally over the week, the crypto market is crashing today once again with the recent earnings season in traditional markets putting a lid on any bullish potential for BTC and the rest of the crypto market. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is down by more than 2 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,250 (roughly Rs. 16.68 lakh) mark across global exchanges, while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,277 (roughly Rs. 17.52 lakh), 2.05 percent lower than where its value stood at the beginning of Thursday.

On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance, the price of Bitcoin stands at $20,242 (roughly Rs. 16.68 lakh), while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value now sits 6.5 percent higher than where it stood last Friday.

Ether, the largest smart contracts token, witnessed a bit of a plunge in momentum alongside BTC through Thursday. Ethereum price action currently depicts exhausted bulls after an explosive move over the last five days. This upswing is currently facing a significant hurdle and is likely to retrace to stable support levels to refuel. Ether is currently down by roughly 3.72 percent over the past 24 hours across global exchanges. Meanwhile, on Indian exchanges, ETH is valued at $1,569 (roughly Rs. 1.29 lakh) where values are down by 2.65 percent over the past day.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most major altcoins lost value over the last 24 hours alongside Ether with the global crypto market capitalisation numbers also dipping by a 2.43 percent through Thursday and early Wednesday.

Cardano, Avalanche, Cosmos, Solana, Polygon, Uniswap, BNB, TRON, Chainlink, Monero, and Polkadot all saw themselves with minor losses.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin saw minor drops too. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.07 (roughly Rs. 6.14) after dropping 6.29 percent in its value over the last 24 hours, while Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000011 (roughly Rs. 0.000868), down 9.88 percent over the past day.

"The crypto market cap reclaimed the $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 82,47,110 crore) mark with sustained gains for Bitcoin and Ethereum in the past 24 hours as they broke the important price resistances of $20,000 and $1,500 respectively. A 200 percent price appreciation in the 2018 bull run for Bitcoin was preceded by a 300 percent spike in the hash rate and the current market situation is similar as Bitcoin hash rate is at an all-time high and with subdued profitability and increasing energy costs, early signs of miner capitulation that have marked bottoms before can be witnessed currently," the research team at CoinDCX tells Gadgets 360.

"In June 2022, the top publicly listed mining companies sold around 14,000 Bitcoin, equating to roughly 350 percent of the Bitcoin that is mined monthly, thereby reducing inventory faster than the mining production. Interestingly, in September, they sold just 50 percent of the mined Bitcoins, giving signs that we are inching towards the end of the prolonged sell-off from miners that has restricted price from appreciating in the past few months due to constant miner sell pressure. Markets are rising in expectations of a global economic slowdown which will prompt the FED to soften its hawkish stance potentially. Markets are still expecting a 75 bps hike in the upcoming FOMC meeting, however, the odds for a 50 bps hike have increased slightly," the team added.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Teaser Sets New Neeraj Pandey Netflix Crime Show
Telegram to Auction Rare Usernames on New TON Blockchain Marketplace

Related Stories

Bitcoin Momentum Drops Off to Settle Value Around $20,300 as Investors Look to Book Profits
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Models to Drop Physical Buttons: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Twitter Must Comply With Country's Rules After Musk Takeover, MoS IT Says
  3. Redmi Note 12 Series With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
  4. Watch the Teaser for Netflix’s Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  5. iPad Pro 2022, iPad 2022 Models Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  6. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Review: Function Over Form
  7. Elon Musk Takes Twitter Ownership, Said to Have Fired Top Executives
  8. Realme 10 4G Price in India, Specifications Tipped: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10 4G India Price, Specifications Tipped, May Get MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Offer Vastly Improved Camera Performance
  3. Xiaomi Discontinues Financial Services Business in India Days After Pulling Out Some Mi Apps: Report
  4. Twitter Deal: Parag Agrawal's 11-Month Tenure as Twitter CEO Said to End as Musk Gains Control
  5. Telegram to Auction Rare Usernames on New TON Blockchain Marketplace
  6. Bitcoin Momentum Drops Off to Settle Value Around $20,300 as Investors Look to Book Profits
  7. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Teaser Sets New Neeraj Pandey Netflix Crime Show
  8. iPad Pro 2022 With M2, iPad 2022 Models Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Models to Sport Solid-State Buttons, Three Taptic Engines: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Elon Musk Said to Plan Undoing Permanent Account Bans, Tweets 'Bird Is Freed' After Twitter Takeover
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.