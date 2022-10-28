Apple announced the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) and the redesigned iPad (2022) last week. These tablets have now gone on sale in India for the first time. The two new iPad Pro (2022) models come with the Apple M2 chip, whereas the Apple A14 Bionic SoC powers the iPad (2022). These new Apple tablets run on iPadOS 16 out of the box. The iPad Pro (2022) can detect an Apple Pencil hovering up to 12mm above their screens for precise sketching and more.

Apple iPad Pro (2022) price in India, availability

The 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) costs Rs. 81,900 for the base Wi-Fi model and starts at Rs. 96,900 for the Wi-Fi plus Cellular variant. Both of these variants are listed on the Apple India store as well as Amazon.

Similarly, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) begins at Rs. 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi variant and the Wi-Fi plus Cellular model's starting price is Rs. 1,27,900. This tablet can also be purchased from the Apple India store and Amazon.

The two iPad Pro (2022) tablets come in Space Grey and Silver colours. They are offered in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. You can also get up to Rs. 14,050 discount via the exchange offer available on Amazon.

Apple iPad (2022) price in India, availability

The iPad (2022) begins in India at Rs. 44,900 for the Wi-Fi-only variant with 64GB of storage, whereas the 256GB storage option costs Rs. 59,900. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi plus Cellular model costs Rs. 59,900 for 64GB storage variant and Rs. 74,900 for 256GB storage model.

It can be purchased from the Apple India store with EMI and No-Cost EMI options. You can also buy this [Apple] tablet from Amazon with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 14,050. Furthermore, it comes in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow colour options.

Apple iPad Pro (2022) specifications, features

The 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) features a Liquid Retina display with a 1,688x2,388 pixel resolution. Meanwhile, the 12-inch iPad Pro (2022) gets a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a 2,048x2,732 pixel resolution. Both these models have an up to 120Hz refresh rate display with ProMotion technology. They are designed to detect the Apple Pencil hovering up to 12mm above the screens for improved precision. The iPad Pro (2022) models are powered by an Apple M2 SoC.

These tablet sport a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle front camera with Center Stage technology. There is also a dual rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, along with a LiDAR scanner. The tablets are fitted with a four-speaker setup and five microphones. These Apple tablets also come with a 20W USB Type-C power adapter.

Apple iPad (2022) specifications, features

The iPad (2022) sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that offers a 1,640x2,360 pixel resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Under the hood, this tablet packs an Apple A14 Bionic SoC. This chipset is said to provide up to 20 percent better performance and up to 10 percent better graphics than the previous model

Apple has installed the front-facing 12-megapixel sensor in landscape mode. Furthermore, the rear camera has been updated to support 4K video recording and 120fps slow-motion videos. This tablet runs on iPadOS 16, which brings the Freeform productivity app and several other new features. The iPad (2022) also comes with Wi-Fi 6 support and optional 5G cellular network compatibility.

