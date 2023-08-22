Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Announced, Coming Soon on Netflix

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who is known for his projects like A Wednesday and Special 26, has announced the second season of the crime thriller series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'. While expressing his excitement for the next season, he said, “Working with Netflix has been a rewarding experience that has opened up boundless possibilities. Their passion for storytelling aligns well with my vision. Our journey together so far has been incredible and I'm confident that our extended collaboration will bring forth more local stories from the heartland of India to a wider audience both within the nation and globally.”

He thanked the audience for their support of the first season of the series and said, “I would like to thank our audiences for their support and for the success of ‘Khakee-The Bihar Chapter.' This propels us to work harder.” The director took to his Instagram handle to announce the second season and wrote in the caption, “As always, we look forward to your love, wishes and blessings with the announcement of Season 2 of Khakee!”

Neeraj Pandey's Friday Storytellers LLP, the digital content production arm of Friday Filmworks and Netflix have collaborated on the project and they will be working together on multiple projects. ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' revolved around the struggle between Amit Lodha, an Indian Police Service officer, and a notorious gang leader. It features Brijeshwar Singh, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, and Karan Tacker.

It also includes actors Aishwarya Sushmita, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, Nikita Dutta, Anup Soni, Shraddha Das, Neeraj Kashyap, and Bharat Jha. The first season of the series was released on November 25, 2022.

