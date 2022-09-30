Technology News
loading

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Announced, Casts Freya Allan, to Release in 2024

The Planet of the Apes sequel will be directed by Wes Ball.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 September 2022 12:17 IST
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Announced, Casts Freya Allan, to Release in 2024

Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios

Official teaser are for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Highlights
  • Set years after the events of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes
  • Owen Teague and Peter Macon fill out the lead cast
  • Andy Serkis’ Caesar passed away in the previous Apes movie

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the official title for the upcoming sequel from 20th Century Studios. The Disney-owned company revealed a teaser art for its fourth entry in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, which is slated for a 2024 release window. Wes Ball — best known for the Maze Runner films — is attached to direct, from a script by a group of four. Furthermore, the studio announced the leading cast for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, namely Owen Teague (It), Peter Macon (Family Guy), and Freya Allan, known for playing Ciri in Netflix's The Witcher series.

Plot details are scarce, with the only information being that the sequel is set years after the events of 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, directed by Matt Reeves. Shortly before its release, however, The Batman filmmaker reportedly expressed interest in making more Apes films, with Steve Zahn's (The White Lotus) Bad Ape, setting up a potential story for the future. With Reeves engaged on the DC Comics film, plans changed in late 2019, putting Ball at the helm of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

“‘Planet of the Apes' is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio's legacy,” Steve Asbell, President 20th Century Studios, said in a prepared statement to Deadline. “With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we are privileged to continue the series' tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can't wait to share Wes' extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024.”

Josh Friedman (Terminator: Dark Fate), Rick Jaffa (Mulan), Amanda Silver (Jurassic World), and Patrick Aison (Prey) have collaborated on the script for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Based on the 1963 novel by Pierre Boulle, the Planet of the Apes film and TV franchise centres around the conflict between humans and intelligent apes, as they clash for control. The movies were eventually rebooted in 2011, with Rupert Wyatt's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which was well-received, and grossed $481.8 million (about Rs. 3,929 crore) globally. Reeves came on board to direct its follow-ups with 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes. The films drew $708.8 million (about Rs. 5,778 crore) and $490.7 million (about Rs. 4,000 crore), respectively, at the worldwide box office.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is slated to release sometime in 2024, in theatres.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

  • Release Date 24 May 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Peter Macon
  • Director
    Wes Ball
  • Producer
    Joe Hartwick Jr., Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed
  • Production
    20th Century Studios
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: kingdom of the planet of the apes, kingdom of the planet of the apes cast, kingdom of the planet of the apes director, kingdom of the planet of the apes movie, kingdom of the planet of the apes plot, planet of the apes sequel, planet of the apes, freya allan, wes ball, kingdom of the planet of the apes release date, 20th century studios, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Antitrust Legislation Targeting Big Tech Dominance Approved by US House of Representatives
Redmi Note 11R With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Announced, Casts Freya Allan, to Release in 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Meet the NFT Artist Who Sold a Trashcan Image for $252,000
  3. Samsung Jet 90 Complete Vacuum Cleaner Review
  4. Realme RMX1901 With Dual Rear Cameras, Gradient Design Spotted on TENAA
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.