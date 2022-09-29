Technology News
loading

Marvel’s Blade Loses Director as Bassam Tariq Exits Project, Reports Claim MCU Film Is in Trouble

The Mahershala Ali-led reboot was set to begin filming in November, but it’s now unclear how the exit impacts production.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 29 September 2022 11:35 IST
Marvel’s Blade Loses Director as Bassam Tariq Exits Project, Reports Claim MCU Film Is in Trouble

Photo Credit: Disney/ Marvel Studios

The Blade reboot was first announced in 2019 Comic-Con

Highlights
  • At the moment, Blade is scheduled for a November 3, 2023 release
  • Insider claims the short script featured two ‘lacklustre’ action scenes
  • Beau DeMayo (Moon Knight) is being considered as new screenwriter

Blade, the upcoming Marvel film based on the vampire hunter, has lost its director. Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) will no longer helm the Mahershala Ali-led movie, thanks to “continued shifts” in the production schedule. The film, which is set to release on November 3, 2023, was gearing up to begin filming later this year, but now it's unclear as to how Tariq's departure impacts the production. At the San Diego Comic-Con this year, it was revealed that Blade would be part of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5.

“Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film,” Marvel Studios told The Hollywood Reporter in a prepared statement. “We appreciate Bassam's talent and all the work he's done getting Blade to where it is.” In a separate statement, Tariq confirmed his exit from the role, as the studio begins hunting for a replacement.

The troubled MCU movie has seen its production schedule shift a couple of times, with multiple rounds of script rewrites. Stacy Osei-Kuffour, best known for HBO's Watchmen, wrote the screenplay.

Tariq's exit was first reported by insider Jeff Sneider, who claimed on Twitter that lead Ali is “frustrated” with the production — on a script that's roughly only 90 pages long, and features two “lacklustre” action sequences. As per his sources, Beau DeMayo, who holds writing credits for Moon Knight and The Witcher, is being considered as the new scribe for Blade.

Details regarding the Blade reboot have been surprisingly sparse, given the film was first announced in 2019. Ali's vampire hunter Eric Brooks did make an MCU appearance last year, thanks to an off-screen voice cameo in a post-credits scene attached to Chloé Zhao's Eternals. In the scene, Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) comes into possession of the Ebony Blade, whose case has the words “Death is my reward” etched in Latin. Ali's voiceover utters, “Are you ready for this, Mr. Whitman?” which was enough to get Marvel comic book fans excited for the character.

For now, Blade is slated for a November 3, 2023 release. Given the circumstances, that may not hold. Before Blade shows up, the MCU — on the big screen — will treat us to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May 2023, and The Marvels in July 2023.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Blade

Blade

  • Release Date 6 September 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Mahershala Ali, Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre
  • Director
    Bassam Tariq
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: blade, blade 2023, marvel blade, blade mcu, bassam tariq, blade director, blade 2023 director, mahershala ali, mcu, mcu phase 5, marvel, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Facebook Must Pay Compensation to Rohingyas Over Online Hate Speech Campaign, Amnesty International Says
BTC, ETH See Gains, Majority Altcoins Follow Suit as September Draws Closer to End

Related Stories

Marvel’s Blade Loses Director as Bassam Tariq Exits Project, Reports Claim MCU Film Is in Trouble
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Meet the NFT Artist Who Sold a Trashcan Image for $252,000
  3. Samsung Jet 90 Complete Vacuum Cleaner Review
  4. Realme RMX1901 With Dual Rear Cameras, Gradient Design Spotted on TENAA
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.