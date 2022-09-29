Technology News
Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date: John Krasinski Spy Series Returns December 21 on Amazon Prime Video

It has been three years since Jack Ryan season 2 debuted in October 2019.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 29 September 2022 12:30 IST
Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date: John Krasinski Spy Series Returns December 21 on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Jack Ryan season 4 is already in production

  • Jack Ryan is on the run, upon being wrongly implicated in a controversy
  • Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly return in Jack Ryan season 3
  • Michael Peña to appear in final episode as Domingo "Ding" Chavez

Jack Ryan season 3 just got a release date. Amazon Prime Video has announced that the John Krasinski-led political action spy thriller series returns for its latest chapter on December 21. It's been a full three years since season 2 debuted in October 2019, all thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused production delays. The eight-episode series is being co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television. Jack Ryan season 3 has yet to reveal any director names.

The logline for Jack Ryan season 3, which is quite vague on the plot details, reveals that the titular CIA agent is wrongly implicated in a larger controversy, putting him in line of sight as a “fugitive out in the cold.” Now wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction he uncovered, Ryan is forced into hiding and navigating through Europe, whilst trying to prevent a “massive global conflict.” In addition to Krasinski, season 3 sees returning cast members Wendell Pierce (Piercing) as Ryan's boss James Greer, and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as station chief Mike November.

Jack Ryan season 3 also brings new faces to its ensemble lineup — Nina Hoss (Tár) as Alena Kovac, and Betty Gabriel (Clickbait) as Elizabeth Wright. Jack Ryan was previously renewed for its fourth and final season, with Michael Peña (Ant-Man) joining the cast.

As per Deadline, his character Domingo "Ding" Chavez will be introduced in the final episode of season 3, before joining the cast full-time for the last act, which is currently in production. In fact, Amazon reportedly has plans for a spin-off series headlined by Peña — a field agent who appeared in several Tom Clancy novels, including 1998's “Rainbow Six.”

Season 4 also marks the return of Abbie Cornish's (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) Cathy Mueller, who has been absent since season 1. It will be interesting to see how Amazon reintroduces Jack's love interest from the first season, who just randomly disappeared from the show, hinting that he was single by the season 2 timeline.

Jack Ryan season 3 premieres December 21, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Jack Ryan Season 3

Jack Ryan Season 3

  • Release Date 21 December 2022
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Nina Hoss, Betty Gabriel, Michael Peña
  • Producer
    Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, John Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay
  • Production
    Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, Skydance Television
  • Certificate 16+
Further reading: jack ryan, jack ryan season 3, jack ryan season 3 release date, jack ryan season 3 cast, jack ryan season 3 plot, john krasinski, tom clancy, amazon prime video, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date: John Krasinski Spy Series Returns December 21 on Amazon Prime Video
