Jack Ryan season 3 just got a release date. Amazon Prime Video has announced that the John Krasinski-led political action spy thriller series returns for its latest chapter on December 21. It's been a full three years since season 2 debuted in October 2019, all thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused production delays. The eight-episode series is being co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television. Jack Ryan season 3 has yet to reveal any director names.

The logline for Jack Ryan season 3, which is quite vague on the plot details, reveals that the titular CIA agent is wrongly implicated in a larger controversy, putting him in line of sight as a “fugitive out in the cold.” Now wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction he uncovered, Ryan is forced into hiding and navigating through Europe, whilst trying to prevent a “massive global conflict.” In addition to Krasinski, season 3 sees returning cast members Wendell Pierce (Piercing) as Ryan's boss James Greer, and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as station chief Mike November.

Jack Ryan season 3 also brings new faces to its ensemble lineup — Nina Hoss (Tár) as Alena Kovac, and Betty Gabriel (Clickbait) as Elizabeth Wright. Jack Ryan was previously renewed for its fourth and final season, with Michael Peña (Ant-Man) joining the cast.

As per Deadline, his character Domingo "Ding" Chavez will be introduced in the final episode of season 3, before joining the cast full-time for the last act, which is currently in production. In fact, Amazon reportedly has plans for a spin-off series headlined by Peña — a field agent who appeared in several Tom Clancy novels, including 1998's “Rainbow Six.”

Season 4 also marks the return of Abbie Cornish's (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) Cathy Mueller, who has been absent since season 1. It will be interesting to see how Amazon reintroduces Jack's love interest from the first season, who just randomly disappeared from the show, hinting that he was single by the season 2 timeline.

Jack Ryan season 3 premieres December 21, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

