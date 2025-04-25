Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is set to kick off in India soon. The e-commerce site has confirmed the Great Summer Sale date, and as usual, Amazon Prime members will get early access. A wide range of items will be available at lower prices during the sale. Products, including electronics, starting from phones to personal computers to large appliances like washing machines or refrigerators, can be bought at discounted rates. The online retailing platform has given us a glimpse at some of the discounts and bank offers that will likely be extended during the sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Date, Offers: All We Know

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Date will start at 12 noon IST on May 1 for all users in India, a live Amazon microsite has confirmed. Amazon Prime members in the country will get 12 hours of early access to the sale, which means discount deals will be live for Prime users starting 12am on May 1.

During the sale, HDFC Bank customers will be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users will be able to avail of five percent cashback offers.

As part of the upcoming sale event, hoppers can save an additional 10 percent with Amazon Gift Cards. Alongside these, there will be exchange offers and no-cost EMI options that are expected to ease buyers' load.

Smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Galaxy A55 5G and the Galaxy M35 5G have been teased to be available at discounted rates during the sale. We can expect other handsets from the brand as well as competitors like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and more to also be offered at lowered prices.

The Amazon microsite has suggested that laptops from leading brands like Lenovo, Asus, HP and more will be offered at reduced prices. Home appliances like smart TVs, air conditioners and the like are expected to be available at cheaper rates than usual.

