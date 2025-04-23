Yamakaathaghi Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know

Yamakaathaghi, a Tamil supernatural thriller, gained immense popularity among the audience during its theatrical release. This movie revolves around a girl's spirit refusing to depart this world, and the entire village is horrified by her death. However, the game begins when the body refuses to move when prepared for the last rituals. The horror movie is written and directed by Peppin George Jayaseelan. Now, the movie is available on a popular OTT platform. Here's what you need to know about Yamakaathaghi streaming details.

When and Where to Watch Yamakaathaghi

Yamakaathaghi is now streaming on Aha Tamil. To watch the movie, viewers must first buy a subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Yamakaathaghi

Yamakaaghathi is a psychological thriller and horror movie set in a village near Thanjavur. The film follows a girl's mysterious death and a disturbing supernatural investigation. When the soul of the dead girl refuses to depart, the entire village is shocked.

Selvaraaj, portrayed by Raju Rajappan, is the village leader who is engrossed in the preparation for a traditional ritual at a temple, while his daughter Leela, played by Roopa Koduvayur, has been against his father's beliefs. One evening, the two enter into a heated argument, which soon turns into a tragic moment of violence where Selvaraaj slaps her daughter. As she leaves the scene, another moment, she is found dead in her room, having hanged herself.

Her soul ultimately refuses to depart, as the body refuses to move for the final rituals. With these nerve-wrenching sequences, the entire village is horrified. As the investigation begins, a lot of dark secrets are unfolded.

Cast and Crew of Yamakaathaghi

Yamakaathaghi is written and directed by Peppin George Jayaseelan, along with S Rajendran (Writer). The film features Raju Rajappan, Roopa Koduvayur, Pradeep Durairaj, Geetha Kailasam, and Narendra Prasath. The producers are Srinivasarao Jalakam, Sreejith Sarang and Sujith Sarang. Jeclin George is the music composer, and the cinematography has been delivered by Sujith Sarang.

Reception of Yamakaathaghi

Yamakaathaghi received mixed reviews from its theatrical release, where most of the audience enjoyed the gripping storyline, while a part of the audience related the content to have been previously watched. It received an impressive IMDb rating of 7.5/10.