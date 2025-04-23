Technology News
English Edition

Yamakaathaghi Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know

Yamakaathaghi is a psychological thriller that is currently streaming on Aha Tamil.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 April 2025 12:05 IST
Yamakaathaghi Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Yamakkathaghi is currently streaming on Aha Tamil

Highlights
  • Yamakaathaghi is a Tamil Psychological thriller movie with a blend of h
  • The movie stars Raju Rajappan and Roopa Koduvayur in the lead roles
  • Yamakkathaghi is currently streaming on Aha Tamil
Advertisement

Yamakaathaghi, a Tamil supernatural thriller, gained immense popularity among the audience during its theatrical release. This movie revolves around a girl's spirit refusing to depart this world, and the entire village is horrified by her death. However, the game begins when the body refuses to move when prepared for the last rituals. The horror movie is written and directed by Peppin George Jayaseelan. Now, the movie is available on a popular OTT platform. Here's what you need to know about Yamakaathaghi streaming details.

When and Where to Watch Yamakaathaghi

Yamakaathaghi is now streaming on Aha Tamil. To watch the movie, viewers must first buy a subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Yamakaathaghi

Yamakaaghathi is a psychological thriller and horror movie set in a village near Thanjavur. The film follows a girl's mysterious death and a disturbing supernatural investigation. When the soul of the dead girl refuses to depart, the entire village is shocked.

Selvaraaj, portrayed by Raju Rajappan, is the village leader who is engrossed in the preparation for a traditional ritual at a temple, while his daughter Leela, played by Roopa Koduvayur, has been against his father's beliefs. One evening, the two enter into a heated argument, which soon turns into a tragic moment of violence where Selvaraaj slaps her daughter. As she leaves the scene, another moment, she is found dead in her room, having hanged herself.

Her soul ultimately refuses to depart, as the body refuses to move for the final rituals. With these nerve-wrenching sequences, the entire village is horrified. As the investigation begins, a lot of dark secrets are unfolded.

Cast and Crew of Yamakaathaghi

Yamakaathaghi is written and directed by Peppin George Jayaseelan, along with S Rajendran (Writer). The film features Raju Rajappan, Roopa Koduvayur, Pradeep Durairaj, Geetha Kailasam, and Narendra Prasath. The producers are Srinivasarao Jalakam, Sreejith Sarang and Sujith Sarang. Jeclin George is the music composer, and the cinematography has been delivered by Sujith Sarang.

Reception of Yamakaathaghi

Yamakaathaghi received mixed reviews from its theatrical release, where most of the audience enjoyed the gripping storyline, while a part of the audience related the content to have been previously watched. It received an impressive IMDb rating of 7.5/10.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT News, OTT Release Date, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WWE Unreal OTT Release Revealed, First Teaser Out
Insta360 X5 With AI-Powered PureVideo Low-Light Mode, Replaceable Lens System Launched in India

Related Stories

Yamakaathaghi Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S14 Flip Launched in India: See Price
  2. Insta360 X5 With Replaceable Lens System Launched in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  4. iPhone 17 Air Hands-On Video Suggests Just How Slim the Phone Will Be
  5. Samsung Galaxy M36 Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  6. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Pack 7,550mAh Battery; Harry Potter Edition Teased
  7. Vivo T4 First Impressions
  8. Instagram Launches Edits App with Video Editing Features for Creators
  9. OpenAI Interested in Buying Google Chrome, Executive Says at Trial
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Reportedly Adds Ultra HDR Feature That Works on Regular Images
  2. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  3. iPhone 17e to Enter Trial Production Soon, Could Debut in May 2026, Tipster Claims
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to Reportedly Use the Same Exynos Chip as Last Year's Galaxy S24 FE
  5. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Announced and Launched, Now Available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  6. OpenAI Interested in Buying Google Chrome, Executive Testifies at Antitrust Trial
  7. Character AI Unveils AvatarFX Model Capable of Generating Consistent Videos From Images
  8. Meta’s Oversight Board Rebukes Company Over Policy Overhaul
  9. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Arrive With 7,550mAh Battery; Harry Potter Edition Design Revealed
  10. iPhone 17 Air Slimness Revealed in Purported iPhone 17 Series Hands-On Video With Dummy Units
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »