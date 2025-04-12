Logout OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Babil Khan and Rasika Dugal’s Gripping Film?

Irfan Khan's son Babil Khan is all set to headline through his thriller movie Logout. The Hindi-language social drama will be available for streaming soon. The movie takes a bold look at the dangers of digital dependency and the psychological toll of constant connectivity. The female lead is Rasika Dugal, who has also played in famous series like Mirzapur and Delhi Crime. The movie depicts a fresh take on how modern life revolves around screens. The movie is directed by Amit Golani and was initially released in select theatres and film festivals before reaching a broader audience through OTT.

When and Where to Watch Log Out

Babar's Logout will premiere on Zee5 on April 18, 2025. This film will be available in Hindi across India. Zee5 subscribers can view it starting at midnight on the date of release.

Official Trailer and Plot of Logout

The 2 minutes-and-41-seconds long trailer starts with Pratyush obsessed with chasing his aim of hitting 10 million followers. He calls his followers Pratmaniacs. He is so absorbed in his virtual world that he fails to realise that his phone is controlling his life. As the plot unwraps, secrets surface, and lives untangle when the digital world begins to eat up his sense of life.

The narrative of the film takes the audience around real-world scenarios such as cyberbullying, gaming addiction, social media obsession and digital burnout, offering modern society a mirror. This story serves as a warning, prompting a deeper question: What is the true cost of being perpetually connected?

Cast and Crew of Log Out

Babil Khan is cast as Pratyush, a young man battling his digital dependencies. Rasika Dugal is playing the role of a therapist who is compassionate but troubled. Apart from these lead roles, the audience can also see Gandharv Dewan and Nimisha Nair on the screen. The film is directed by Amit Golani and penned by Biswapati Sarkar under the banner of Digital 18 Media Pvt Ltd. in collaboration with Posham Pa Pictures.

Reception of Log Out

Before the digital arrival of the film, there was a buzz among millennials and Gen Zs making waves on social media for acknowledging the most pressing issues of the digital era. The film has already been screened at renowned film festivals. It was an official selection at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024, the 21st Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival and more. With its release on April 18th, it is going to reach a wider audience, inviting them to introspect and maybe be Logout for a while.