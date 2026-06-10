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Samsung Galaxy S27 Listed on GSMA Database With Model Number Several Months Ahead of Anticipated Release: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S27 isn't expected to launch until next year, but it has already been spotted online.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 June 2026 14:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Listed on GSMA Database With Model Number Several Months Ahead of Anticipated Release: Report

S Samsung Galaxy S27 is expected to go official early next year

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 spotted on the GSMA database
  • The Galaxy S26 has a 6.3-inch display
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 is expected to run on Android 17 with One UI 9.0
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The Samsung Galaxy S26 was launched in February alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. The launch of the next-generation Galaxy S lineup is still months away, but the Galaxy S27 has already surfaced on the GSMA database. The listing indicates the model number and name of the phone. It suggests that Samsung could be getting regulatory approvals for the Galaxy S27 family. The Galaxy 27 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch display and an Exynos 2600 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Listed With Model Number SM-S952U

Spotted by SmartPrix, the Samsung Galaxy S27 has been listed on the GSMA database. The screenshot of the listing shared by the publication reveals the device's name and the model number SM-S952U. The listing is dated June 8.

Based on Samsung's naming scheme, this unit appears to be a carrier-locked version intended for the US market. However, the entry does not show any specifications or hardware details.

Samsung Galaxy S27 is expected to go official early next year alongside the Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra. It is expected to come with OLED panels supplied by BOE instead of Samsung Display. The vanilla Galaxy S27 is likely to ship with Samsung's Exynos 2600 processor. The Ultra and Pro models could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

The standard Galaxy S27 is expected to run on Android 17 with One UI 9.0 out of the box and feature a 6.3-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It could offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is likely to feature a 4,300mAh or larger battery with support for 25W wired fast charging and 20W wireless charging.

The Galaxy S26  was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 87,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It has a 6.3-inch display and runs on an Exynos 2600 chipset. It carries a 4,300mAh battery with 25W charging support. It has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It features a 12-megapixel front-facing selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S27 Series, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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