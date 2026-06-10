The Samsung Galaxy S26 was launched in February alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. The launch of the next-generation Galaxy S lineup is still months away, but the Galaxy S27 has already surfaced on the GSMA database. The listing indicates the model number and name of the phone. It suggests that Samsung could be getting regulatory approvals for the Galaxy S27 family. The Galaxy 27 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch display and an Exynos 2600 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Listed With Model Number SM-S952U

Spotted by SmartPrix, the Samsung Galaxy S27 has been listed on the GSMA database. The screenshot of the listing shared by the publication reveals the device's name and the model number SM-S952U. The listing is dated June 8.

Based on Samsung's naming scheme, this unit appears to be a carrier-locked version intended for the US market. However, the entry does not show any specifications or hardware details.

Samsung Galaxy S27 is expected to go official early next year alongside the Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra. It is expected to come with OLED panels supplied by BOE instead of Samsung Display. The vanilla Galaxy S27 is likely to ship with Samsung's Exynos 2600 processor. The Ultra and Pro models could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

The standard Galaxy S27 is expected to run on Android 17 with One UI 9.0 out of the box and feature a 6.3-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It could offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is likely to feature a 4,300mAh or larger battery with support for 25W wired fast charging and 20W wireless charging.

The Galaxy S26 was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 87,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It has a 6.3-inch display and runs on an Exynos 2600 chipset. It carries a 4,300mAh battery with 25W charging support. It has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It features a 12-megapixel front-facing selfie camera