The upcoming drama series Lockerbie: A Search for Truth delves into the tragic 1988 Lockerbie bombing that claimed 270 lives, including 259 passengers aboard Pan Am Flight 103 and 11 residents of Lockerbie, Scotland. Centering on the relentless pursuit of justice by Dr. Jim Swire, whose daughter Flora was among the victims, the series offers a poignant portrayal of one family's search for answers. The drama, based partly on Dr. Swire's book, Lockerbie: A Father's Search for Justice, will be airing in January.

When and Where to Watch 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth'

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth will stream on the Peacock Hub on JioCinema Premium for Indian audience, starting January 3, 2025. Viewers can access it in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

The trailer offers a gripping glimpse into the drama, which begins in December 1988, following the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 shortly after takeoff. The plot traces Dr. Jim Swire's tireless efforts to uncover the truth behind the attack, which some suggest was retaliatory in nature. The series explores key moments, including the indictments and trial of two Libyan suspects, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah, the latter being acquitted. It further delves into Dr. Swire's growing belief in Megrahi's innocence and the profound strain this pursuit places on his family.

Cast and Crew of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Colin Firth stars as Dr. Jim Swire, delivering a compelling performance that captures the essence of a grieving father turned advocate. Supporting roles include prominent names whose portrayals add depth to the complex narrative. The series is helmed by a team of acclaimed writers and directors, ensuring a detailed and respectful depiction of events.

Reception of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Though yet to premiere, the series has already generated significant attention due to its controversial stance on Abdelbaset al-Megrahi's conviction. Viewers and critics anticipate its IMDb and other platform ratings, with early discussions highlighting its potential to spark renewed debate on one of history's most devastating aviation tragedies.