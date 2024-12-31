Technology News
English Edition

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth Online OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth streams globally starting January 2, 2025. Here's how to watch it

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2024 11:59 IST
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth Online OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioCinema

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth will stream on the Peacock Hub on JioCinema

Highlights
  • Lockerbie: A Search for Truth premieres in the new year
  • Available in India on JioCinema Premium from January 3, 2025
  • The story of a grieving father turned advocate
Advertisement

The upcoming drama series Lockerbie: A Search for Truth delves into the tragic 1988 Lockerbie bombing that claimed 270 lives, including 259 passengers aboard Pan Am Flight 103 and 11 residents of Lockerbie, Scotland. Centering on the relentless pursuit of justice by Dr. Jim Swire, whose daughter Flora was among the victims, the series offers a poignant portrayal of one family's search for answers. The drama, based partly on Dr. Swire's book, Lockerbie: A Father's Search for Justice, will be airing in January.

When and Where to Watch 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth'

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth will stream on the Peacock Hub on JioCinema Premium for Indian audience, starting January 3, 2025. Viewers can access it in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

The trailer offers a gripping glimpse into the drama, which begins in December 1988, following the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 shortly after takeoff. The plot traces Dr. Jim Swire's tireless efforts to uncover the truth behind the attack, which some suggest was retaliatory in nature. The series explores key moments, including the indictments and trial of two Libyan suspects, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah, the latter being acquitted. It further delves into Dr. Swire's growing belief in Megrahi's innocence and the profound strain this pursuit places on his family.

Cast and Crew of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Colin Firth stars as Dr. Jim Swire, delivering a compelling performance that captures the essence of a grieving father turned advocate. Supporting roles include prominent names whose portrayals add depth to the complex narrative. The series is helmed by a team of acclaimed writers and directors, ensuring a detailed and respectful depiction of events.

Reception of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Though yet to premiere, the series has already generated significant attention due to its controversial stance on Abdelbaset al-Megrahi's conviction. Viewers and critics anticipate its IMDb and other platform ratings, with early discussions highlighting its potential to spark renewed debate on one of history's most devastating aviation tragedies.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lockerbie, JioCinema, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 13R Renders Leak Ahead of January 7 Launch; Reveals Design
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth Online OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Get Discounts During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Get a Display Upgrade
  3. BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calling, Data
  4. All iPhone 17 Models Could Feature ProMotion Displays
  5. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launch Date Set For January 3
  6. OnePlus 13R Design Renders Leak Ahead of January 7 Launch
  7. Poco X7 Series India Launch Date, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Come With Car Crash Detection Capability
  9. Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Date, Design, Colourway Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Detroit Crime Drama Movie Streaming on Prime Video
  2. Ami Dakini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sony TV's New Horror Series
  3. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP69K Rating Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Massive Solar Flare Closes 2024 With Radio Blackouts and Auroral Possibilities
  5. Dangerous Waters Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Samsung Galaxy A56 Price Tipped; Could Feature Exynos 1580 SoC, 45W Fast Charging
  7. Bachhala Malli OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Jio Platforms Reportedly Partnering With Nvidia to Develop Affordable and Personalised AI Solutions
  9. Astronomers Discover A Massive Distant Spiral Galaxy from the Early Universe
  10. Lockerbie: A Search for Truth Online OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »