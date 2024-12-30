Technology News
Gunaah Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The second season of Gunaah, led by Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani, streams on Disney+ Hotstar this January.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 December 2024 15:33 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram/ Disney+ Hotstar

Gunaah Season 2 streams on Jan 3

Highlights
  • Gunaah Season 2 streams on Disney+ Hotstar from January 3, 2025
  • Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani lead the cast in this action drama
  • Story continues with betrayal, plastic surgery, and revenge at its core
The much-anticipated second season of Gunaah, featuring Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani, is set to debut on OTT platforms. This gripping series, produced by Bodhitree Multimedia and helmed by director Anil Senior, continues the intense narrative of betrayal, transformation, and revenge. With its unique storyline and high-octane drama, Gunaah 2promises to be an engaging follow-up to its predecessor. Fans of the series can look forward to its streaming release on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 3, 2025.

When and Where to Watch Gunaah Season 2

Gunaah Season 2 will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The series will premiere on January 3, 2025. Viewers can access all episodes through the platform, making it convenient for fans to binge-watch the thrilling continuation of this action-packed story.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gunaah Season 2

The trailer of Gunaah 2 has already sparked excitement among its audience, teasing a continuation of the intense storyline. The plot resumes from where the first season concluded. The protagonist, who was wrongfully convicted due to a betrayal by his girlfriend, undergoes a dramatic transformation after plastic surgery alters his appearance. Armed with his new identity, he embarks on a calculated revenge mission targeting a casino owned by his former lover. The season promises intriguing twists as he navigates this dangerous path.

Cast and Crew of Gunaah Season 2

Gunaah 2 features a stellar cast, including Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani in lead roles. Joining them are Darshan Pandya, Shashank Ketkar, Zayn Ibad Khan, Tanmay Nagar, Saad Baba and Gantavya Sharma in pivotal roles. The production team includes Sukesh Dev Motwani, Mautik Tolia, and Persis Siganporia, ensuring the show maintains its high standards.

Reception of Gunaah Season 2

As the second season is yet to release, audience ratings and reviews on platforms like IMDb are awaited. The first season received widespread acclaim for its gripping narrative and engaging performances, setting high expectations for the sequel.

 

Gunaah Season 2, Surbhi Jyoti, Gashmeer Mahajani, Action Drama, OTT Release
