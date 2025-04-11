Technology News
Google Pixel Watch 4 Leaked Renders Hint at Few Design Changes; Tipped to Offer Wireless Charging Support

Google Pixel Watch 4 is said to be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 April 2025 19:40 IST
Google Pixel Watch 4 Leaked Renders Hint at Few Design Changes; Tipped to Offer Wireless Charging Support

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks

A Pixel Watch 4 render (pictured) suggests that it will be thicker than its predecessor

  • Pixel Watch 4 looks very similar to the previous model
  • Pixel Watch 3 debuted in August last year alongside the Pixel 9 series
  • The new model is said to measure 14.3mm in thickness
Google Pixel Watch 3 was unveiled in August during the company's Made By Google event. The Pixel Watch 4 is likely to break cover later this year alongside the next generation of Google Pixel smartphones. While the launch of the Pixel Watch 4 might be a few months away, a new design leak has given us some hints about what to expect from the new smartwatch from Google. These purported renders reveal the complete design of the Pixel Watch 4, which is seen to sport a round, familiar-looking design.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Design (Expected)

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) leaked the 5K renders and a 360-degree video of the upcoming Pixel Watch 4 in collaboration with 91Mobiles. These images show the device in a black colourway, and it appears nearly identical to the previous model, featuring a round design and slightly thinner screen bezels.

The purported renders of the Google Pixel Watch 4 don't feature the four magnetic charging pins seen on the back of the existing Pixel Watch 3 model, and the tipster suggests that it might support wireless charging instead.

The Pixel Watch 4 will reportedly be thicker than its predecessor. The new model is said to be 14.3mm thick, compared to the third-generation watch, which is 12.3mm thick. Hopefully, the thickness of the wearable was increased to make room for a larger battery. It is said to be available in 41mm and 45mm size options, like the Pixel Watch 3, with two buttons on either side of the speaker.

It is unclear when Google intends to launch the Pixel Watch 4. The latest model arrived in August last year alongside the Pixel 9 smartphones, so its successor could launch when the company unveils the purported Pixel 10 series.

The Pixel Watch 3 was launched in India at Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm model with Wi-Fi connectivity and Rs. 43,900 for the 45mm model with Wi-Fi. The 41mm version has a 307mAh battery, while the 45mm variant has a larger 420mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Watch 4 Specifications, Google

Further reading: Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Watch 4 Specifications, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel Watch 4 Leaked Renders Hint at Few Design Changes; Tipped to Offer Wireless Charging Support
