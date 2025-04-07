A new thriller has landed on the streaming platform. This time, it features a resurrected bounty hunter walking through a world that's slipped into the shadows. Eight episodes were released on April 3. Each one runs for under an hour. The show sets a fast pace. Kevin Bacon takes the lead in a role far removed from his earlier screen appearances. A unique mix of action and horror has been delivered. Darkness and mythology are stitched into every frame.

When and Where to Watch The Bondsman

The series has been released on Amazon Prime Video. All eight episodes dropped together on April 3. The show is being offered as a limited series. Audiences can stream it in one go or space it out. Each part runs under an hour. That makes it easy to keep up without a huge time commitment. The entire season has been made available in English.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Bondsman

The trailer introduces a strange new reality. Kevin Bacon appears in rugged form. His character has returned from the dead. What was once a bounty job now carries something darker. The laws of life and death no longer hold. The devil has made an error. The balance between the living and the damned has been shaken. A small town becomes the battleground. Supernatural names are dropped throughout the episodes. Erdos. Pyralis. Lilith. Each one brings a new thread of chaos.

Cast and Crew of The Bondsman

Kevin Bacon plays Hub Halloran. Jennifer Nettles appears as Maryanne. Beth Grant takes on the role of Kitty. Damon Herriman is cast as Lucky. Maxwell Jenkins steps in as Cade. Jolene Purdy plays Midge. The series has been created by Grainger David. Erik Oleson has worked as the showrunner. The direction has been handled by names including Sanaa Hamri and Thor Freudenthal. The production was carried out in Georgia.