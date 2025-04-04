A new South Korean medical crime thriller has captured audiences. Hyper Knife is an ongoing series that gives viewers a mix of medical drama with a crime thriller genre. The show follows the story of a once-renowned neurosurgeon who walks a dangerous path of operating illegally because she was stripped of her medical license. Her reunion with her ex-mentor brings in risks and consequences. The show balances the medical drama and crime thriller genre well.

When and Where to Watch Hyper Knife

Hyper Knife is available for streaming on JioHotstar. A total of six episodes have been confirmed for this season. The series can be watched on the platform by all subscribers.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hyper Knife

The trailer introduces Dr. Jung Se-ok. She was once a celebrated neurosurgeon who now operates in secrecy. She is stripped of her medical license. So, now she takes on illegal surgeries. She is obsessed with pushing the limits of neuroscience. Dr. Choi Deok-hee who is her past mentor, reenters her life. But this reunion is filled with conflict and unresolved history. A battle of power and morality unfolds. As Se-ok's experiments become riskier, consequences arise.

Cast and Crew of Hyper Knife

The series features a strong cast. Park Eun-bin plays Dr. Jung Se-ok. Sul Kyung-gu takes on the role of Dr. Choi Deok-hee. Yoon Chan-young appears as Seo Young-joo, a close ally to Se-ok. Park Byung-eun plays Han Hyun-ho, an anesthesiologist. The series has been directed by Kim Jung-hyun. The script has been written by Kim Sun-hee. The production is handled by CJ ENM Studios, Dongpung Co., Ltd., and Blaad Studios.