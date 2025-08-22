Technology News
Maalik Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Rajkumar Rao Starrer Movie

Maalik is an action-packed thriller where an ordinary man rises to power in the underworld.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 August 2025 16:39 IST


Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video



Highlights
  • A UP based leading an ordinary life rose to power in the 1980s in Allahab
  • Watch Rajkumar Rao and Huma Quereshi in the gritty underworld tale
  • Intense action, drama, and social themes blend in the powerful thriller
Maalik is a new thriller that is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. The movie has been directed by Pulkit and features Rajkumar Rao and Huma Quereshi as the lead actors. It also has a stellar supporting cast consisting of Manushi Chillar, Rishi Raj Bhasin, Anil Jhamajham and others. The movie follows the story of an ambitious man who rises through the underworld ranks. It is a powerful blend of grit, action and social themes. Here's what you need to know about the OTT release of the movie.

When and Where to Watch Maalik?

Maalik, starring Rajkumar Rao, is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Customers can watch the movie by renting it for Rs. 249 from the OTT platform.

Cast and Crew of Maalik

The movie is directed and written by Pulkit and Jyotsana Nath. Jay Shewakramani and Kumar Turani have produced it under the Tips Films and Northern Lights Films banner. The cast of Maalik includes Rajkumar Rao, Huma Quereshi, Manushi Chillar, Saurabh Shukla, Saurabh Sachdeva, Rishi Raj Bhasin, Anil Jhamajham, Shwetha Shrivasta and more.

The Storyline

Maalik is a story of a UP-based gangster, and the plot covers his rise to power in Allahabad in the 1980s. The movie showcases a gripping tale about a man's rise to power in the underworld. The movie is based on social issues and is filled with action and adventure. The social problems lead the protagonist to make tough choices. 

Reception

Maalik is a fictional action-packed thriller starring Rajkumar Rao, where an ordinary man rises to take power in the underworld. The movie had an IMDB rating of 6.8/10. 

 

Comments

Further reading: Maalik, Rajkumar Rao, Huma Quereshi, Entertainment News, Thriller, Action
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

