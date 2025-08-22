Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone has been rumoured to be in development for quite some time now. It is expected to be launched before the end of the year with the moniker Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold. Although not much is known in terms of specifications, a latest report reveals some of its special features, which will be powered by the South Korean tech conglomerate's latest One UI 8 firmware. It will support running up to three apps simultaneously, along with an updated cover screen mirroring experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold Features

According to a SammyGuru report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold will utilise the larger screen real estate, allowing users to run up to three apps simultaneously on the main screen. Users may be able to multitask by having each app displayed on a separate panel of the upcoming handset's main display.

The report further suggests that they may also be able to drop a “split trio” of the apps on the home screen, edge panel, or taskbar. It is speculated to function similarly to the app pairing feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

On most Samsung Galaxy devices, App Pair lets users view two apps at once. It is usually set up in the Edge Panel, located on the right-hand side of the screen, and allows pairing of up to 10 apps for quick access and enhanced multitasking.

As per the report, the “split trio” of apps on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold may be arranged either horizontally or vertically, based on the user's preference and workflow.

One more feature will reportedly be exclusive to the tri-fold handset. Cover screen mirroring, which is already available on Samsung's current foldables, could receive an upgrade. At present, the feature mirrors the cover screen on the main display and displays two pages in a side-by-side view. With three displays present on the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold, the feature will support simultaneous mirroring of three panels, with a “smooth animation” option present in Settings.

Notably, reports suggest that Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Z Tri-Fold in October as a competitor to the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design in the tri-fold smartphone space.