  Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold Will Reportedly Allow You to Run Three Apps Simultaneously With One UI 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold Will Reportedly Allow You to Run Three Apps Simultaneously With One UI 8

The upcoming Samsung handset's special features will reportedly be powered by One UI 8.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 August 2025 15:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold Will Reportedly Allow You to Run Three Apps Simultaneously With One UI 8

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured) is the company's flagship foldable smartphone

Highlights
  • Users could drop a “split trio” of apps on the home screen or taskbar
  • Cover screen mirroring will extend to three panels with smooth animation
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold is speculated to be launched in October
Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone has been rumoured to be in development for quite some time now. It is expected to be launched before the end of the year with the moniker Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold. Although not much is known in terms of specifications, a latest report reveals some of its special features, which will be powered by the South Korean tech conglomerate's latest One UI 8 firmware. It will support running up to three apps simultaneously, along with an updated cover screen mirroring experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold Features

According to a SammyGuru report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold will utilise the larger screen real estate, allowing users to run up to three apps simultaneously on the main screen. Users may be able to multitask by having each app displayed on a separate panel of the upcoming handset's main display.

The report further suggests that they may also be able to drop a “split trio” of the apps on the home screen, edge panel, or taskbar. It is speculated to function similarly to the app pairing feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

On most Samsung Galaxy devices, App Pair lets users view two apps at once. It is usually set up in the Edge Panel, located on the right-hand side of the screen, and allows pairing of up to 10 apps for quick access and enhanced multitasking.

As per the report, the “split trio” of apps on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold may be arranged either horizontally or vertically, based on the user's preference and workflow.

One more feature will reportedly be exclusive to the tri-fold handset. Cover screen mirroring, which is already available on Samsung's current foldables, could receive an upgrade. At present, the feature mirrors the cover screen on the main display and displays two pages in a side-by-side view. With three displays present on the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold, the feature will support simultaneous mirroring of three panels, with a “smooth animation” option present in Settings.

Notably, reports suggest that Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Z Tri-Fold in October as a competitor to the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design in the tri-fold smartphone space.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold Specifications, Samsung Tri Fold, Samsung, One UI 8
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold Will Reportedly Allow You to Run Three Apps Simultaneously With One UI 8
