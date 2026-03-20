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Mad For Each Other Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Platform, Cast, and More

Mad For Each Other is a newly released reality show streaming on JioHotstar where ten couples live together for 70 days to test their compatibility and love.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 March 2026 17:09 IST
Mad For Each Other Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Platform, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The show is on JioHotstar and was released on March 15, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Reality show featuring 10 couples living together for 70 days
  • Hosted by Shreemukhi with judges Anil Ravipudi, Radha, and Laya
  • Streaming now on JioHotstar from March 15, 2026
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Mad For Each Other is out now and has created a lot of buzz. The format of the show involves the entry and living of ten couples together. They will spend 70 days together surviving through challenges and finding their compatibility with each other. Will they be able to form that unbreakable bond of shared love? The couple who do so will ultimately win. It is interesting to watch who that couple is that survives the harsh challenges and wins over them. Let's know everything about Mad Over Each Other.

When and Where to Watch

The show is on JioHotstar and was released on March 15, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Ten couples cooped up in a villa with all the amenities. The show is about relationship dynamics and the bond of love they share. There would be planning and scheming yet the one who is genuinely in love and shares the same wavelength with their partner will survive through difficult challenges including emotional and physical. The theme will move around love marriage or arranged marriage. The couple will give their all to win this high-stake compatibility battle. The show is loaded with high-voltage drama.

Cast and Crew

Anil Ravipudi has directed and produced the show. It will be hosted by Shreemukhi. The trio of judges will have Anil Ravipudi, Radha and Laya. Some known faces in the show include Nookaraju and Asiya, Emmanuel and Madhuri, Subhashree and Ajay, Anjali and Santhosh as contestants.

Reception

It has been released of late, so there is no IMDb rating. However, the show has already created a lot of buzz and is being liked by viewers for its concept.

 

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Further reading: Mad For Each Other, jiohostar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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