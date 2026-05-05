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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Wide Fold Design Emerges via One UI 9 Leak

The Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold could be positioned closer to a foldable tablet than a conventional book-style foldable like the Z Fold 7.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2026 18:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Wide Fold Design Emerges via One UI 9 Leak

Galaxy Z Wide Fold could join the standard foldable in Samsung's lineup

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Highlights
  • One UI 9 firmware revealed the new Galaxy Z Fold designs
  • Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to retain its familiar design language
  • The new Z Wide Fold may feature a wider 4:3 aspect ratio display
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Samsung is rumoured to be developing two book-style foldable smartphones as part of its 2026 lineup. Alongside the expected Galaxy Z Fold 8, the South Korean tech giant could also introduce a wider version of its foldable, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy Z Fold Wide. While Samsung has yet to confirm its 2026 foldable lineup, a pre-release version of One UI 9 is said to include visuals of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold, providing an early glimpse at their design.

Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold Designs Surface in One UI 9 Leak

According to findings by Telegram user The Chipher Project (via Android Authority), visual assets discovered within One UI 9 firmware appear to show the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold Wide model. These images appear to align closely with previously leaked CAD renders.

galaxy z wide fold design telegram Samsung

Leaked design of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold
Photo Credit: Telegram/ The Cipher Project

 

The Galaxy Z Fold 8, internally codenamed Q8, is said to retain a familiar design language as the Z Fold 7. While the tech giant is not expected to bring a major visual refresh, it could bring about improvements in terms of hinge durability, crease visibility, and overall build quality. One notable change, however, is the presence of more rounded corners compared to the existing model.

The leak also references a new foldable phone, which is the Galaxy Z Wide Fold (codenamed H8). It reportedly features a wider display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, which potentially positions it closer to a foldable tablet than a conventional book-style foldable like the Z Fold 7.

Per previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold would sport a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display and a 5.4-inch cover screen. It will reportedly measure 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.9mm when open. The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and run on One UI 9. Samsung's Galaxy Wide Fold is tipped to pack a dual-cell battery with a typical capacity of around 4,800mAh, with rated cells of 2,267mAh and 2,393mAh adding up to a minimum capacity of 4,660mAh.

While the South Korean tech giant is yet to confirm its launch timeline, a recent leak suggests that Samsung could host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, UK. The company is expected to debut the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at the event, alongside the rumoured Galaxy Z Wide Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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