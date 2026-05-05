Samsung is rumoured to be developing two book-style foldable smartphones as part of its 2026 lineup. Alongside the expected Galaxy Z Fold 8, the South Korean tech giant could also introduce a wider version of its foldable, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy Z Fold Wide. While Samsung has yet to confirm its 2026 foldable lineup, a pre-release version of One UI 9 is said to include visuals of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold, providing an early glimpse at their design.

Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold Designs Surface in One UI 9 Leak

According to findings by Telegram user The Chipher Project (via Android Authority), visual assets discovered within One UI 9 firmware appear to show the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold Wide model. These images appear to align closely with previously leaked CAD renders.

Leaked design of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold

Photo Credit: Telegram/ The Cipher Project

The Galaxy Z Fold 8, internally codenamed Q8, is said to retain a familiar design language as the Z Fold 7. While the tech giant is not expected to bring a major visual refresh, it could bring about improvements in terms of hinge durability, crease visibility, and overall build quality. One notable change, however, is the presence of more rounded corners compared to the existing model.

The leak also references a new foldable phone, which is the Galaxy Z Wide Fold (codenamed H8). It reportedly features a wider display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, which potentially positions it closer to a foldable tablet than a conventional book-style foldable like the Z Fold 7.

Per previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold would sport a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display and a 5.4-inch cover screen. It will reportedly measure 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.9mm when open. The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and run on One UI 9. Samsung's Galaxy Wide Fold is tipped to pack a dual-cell battery with a typical capacity of around 4,800mAh, with rated cells of 2,267mAh and 2,393mAh adding up to a minimum capacity of 4,660mAh.

While the South Korean tech giant is yet to confirm its launch timeline, a recent leak suggests that Samsung could host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, UK. The company is expected to debut the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at the event, alongside the rumoured Galaxy Z Wide Fold.