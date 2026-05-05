Kuheli is coming soon, the date has been announced yet. It is based on the lives of women and the type of relationships they go through in the name of so called patriarchy. The background is set in Darjeeling. A couple named Radhika and Rana lives there. One day SP Rana Singha is found have killed. The police starts investigating but as it is the case of an SP, DSP is involved herself in the investigation. Priyanka Sarkar is playing the role of DSP in this Bengali drama. Lets scroll down further information about it.

When and Where to Watch

You can see Kuheli on Hoichoi TV from May 15, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Kuheli is a whodunnit murder mystery wherein an SP named Rana Singha and his wife, Radhika Singha is living and it is set in the mountain regions of Darjeeling. One day, he is found to have been killed, and DSP comes for the investigation. Eventually, she finds that his relationship was not so good with Radhika and her sisters. What happens in this overall story is quite a mystery when DSP navigates through the case.

Cast and Crew

Priyanka Sarkar has been in the lead while playing the role of DSP Agni Basu. Kaushik Sen has played the role of SP Rana Singha. Susmita Dey has played the role of Radhika Singha, his wife. Ridhima Ghosh has played the role of Debika Dutta, who is Radhika's sister in the movie. Ishika Roy plays the role of the youngest sister. Aditi Roy has directed Kuheli.

Reception

There is no IMDb rating yet, as it has not been released so far.

