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The Family McMullen Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch it Online?

Written and directed by Edward Burns, The Family McMullen is an American comedy drama film that explores the changing dynamics of the family at the thanksgiving dinner. It is a sequel of The Brother McMul

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 March 2026 14:03 IST
The Family McMullen Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The film has officially arrived on JioHotstar and is now available for streaming.

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Highlights
  • The Family McMullen is an American Comedy Drama film
  • Edward Burns stars in the lead role
  • treaming now, only on JioHotstar
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Thirty years later, the McMullens are back for the thanksgiving, where the family may look normal, but there's more than just happy faces. The Family McMullen is a sequel to the 1995 Indie Hit The Brother McMullen, which takes on the life of a 50-something Barry, where his separated brother and a grieving sister-in-law are reunited, along with Barry's children, for a get-together at their Brooklyn Home. The film then explores the Irish-American family dramas as they navigate love, commitments, and troubled relationships.

When and Where to Watch The Family McMullen

The film has officially arrived on JioHotstar and is now available for streaming, exclusively for the subscribers.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Family McMullen

This coming-of-age drama film follows Barry (Played by Edward Burns), the protagonist, who hosts a thanksgiving party at his Brooklyn Home. That's when his seperated brother Pat (Michael McGlone), and their widowed sister-in-law Molly (Connie Britton), reunites at their home. However, the drama begin when Barry's daughter announce her engagement to a man, Barry doesnt adore. Also, Pat and Molly equally navigate their lives and confront new romantic challenges. Inspired from the family dramas, this film then digs deeper into relationship torubles, unexpected challenges, and the changing dynamcis, all during the holiday season.

Cast and Crew of The Family McMullen

This is an Edward Burns film where he stars as Barry and has written and directed the film. Other cast members include Connie Britton, Michael McGlone, Halston Sage, and more. The music composition of the film was delivered by William Rexer, while Janet Gaynor served as the editor.

Reception of The Family McMullen

Released on October 25th, 2025, this film gathered decent reviews and holds the IMDb rating of 6.0/10.

 

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Further reading: The Family McMullen, JioHotstar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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