Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Aha Tamil’s new series, Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum, premieres on February 14 with 25 episodes in total.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 February 2025 15:19 IST
Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

Aha Tamil will release the Tamil web series Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum on February 14.

  • Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum streams on Aha Tamil from Feb 14.
  • The series features Kanna Ravi and VJ Angelin in lead roles.
  • A rom-com exploring cultural contrasts between Madurai and Chennai.
Aha Tamil is set to release a new Tamil web series, Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum, on February 14. The series will be available for streaming on Aha Tamil and can also be accessed through OTTplay Premium. Directed by Vignesh Pazhanivel, this romantic comedy will have a total of 25 episodes, with three episodes releasing every weekend. The series stars Kanna Ravi and VJ Angelin in the lead roles. With its unique premise and engaging execution, Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum is expected to attract viewers looking for a mix of romance and comedy

When and Where to Watch Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum

Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum will premiere on Aha Tamil on February 14. The series will follow a staggered release format, with three new episodes dropping every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Official Trailer and Plot of Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum

The series follows the story of a Madurai boy and a Chennai girl who come from different cultural backgrounds. Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu, the romantic comedy explores their differences and whether love can bridge the gap between their worlds. The trailer highlights a mix of humour, emotions, and drama, promising an engaging storyline that blends romance with cultural conflicts.

Cast and Crew of Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum

Kanna Ravi, known for his roles in Mandela and Lover, plays the male lead, while VJ Angelin, an influencer and anchor, makes her acting debut as the female lead. The series is directed by Vignesh Pazhanivel, with Murugesh Veera handling cinematography and Saachin Raj Chelory composing the music. The production team has aimed to create a long-format series that captures the essence of Tamil culture while delivering a refreshing love story.

Further reading: Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum, Tamil web series, Aha Tamil, Tamil OTT release, Tamil romantic comedy

