Aha Tamil is set to release a new Tamil web series, Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum, on February 14. The series will be available for streaming on Aha Tamil and can also be accessed through OTTplay Premium. Directed by Vignesh Pazhanivel, this romantic comedy will have a total of 25 episodes, with three episodes releasing every weekend. The series stars Kanna Ravi and VJ Angelin in the lead roles. With its unique premise and engaging execution, Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum is expected to attract viewers looking for a mix of romance and comedy

When and Where to Watch Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum

Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum will premiere on Aha Tamil on February 14. The series will follow a staggered release format, with three new episodes dropping every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Official Trailer and Plot of Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum

The series follows the story of a Madurai boy and a Chennai girl who come from different cultural backgrounds. Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu, the romantic comedy explores their differences and whether love can bridge the gap between their worlds. The trailer highlights a mix of humour, emotions, and drama, promising an engaging storyline that blends romance with cultural conflicts.

Cast and Crew of Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum

Kanna Ravi, known for his roles in Mandela and Lover, plays the male lead, while VJ Angelin, an influencer and anchor, makes her acting debut as the female lead. The series is directed by Vignesh Pazhanivel, with Murugesh Veera handling cinematography and Saachin Raj Chelory composing the music. The production team has aimed to create a long-format series that captures the essence of Tamil culture while delivering a refreshing love story.