The Last Of Us Behind-the-Scenes Featurette to Air After March 13 Season Finale

The season finale of The Last Of Us streams on March 13 at 8:30am in India.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2023 16:55 IST
Photo Credit: HBO

The final episode of the first season of The Last Of Us releases on March 13

  • Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in The Last Of Us
  • The show airs on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  • The Last Of Us has already been renewed for a second season

Ahead of the season finale of The Last Of Us which is set to air on March 12 (March 13 in India), the show has announced that the ninth episode with be followed by a behind-the-scenes featurette on the show titled Making Of The Last Of Us. The show, based on the popular 2013 video game of the same name, is close to the end of its critically acclaimed and successful first season run, which is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India (for now).

As per a tweet by the official handle for The Last Of Us (the handle for the HBO TV series), the behind-the-scenes featurette will air immediately after the end of the ninth and final episode of the first season of The Last Of Us on March 12 in the US. In India, the ninth episode will be available to stream at 8:30am on March 13 on Disney+ Hotstar, as usual.

There is no word on whether the Making Of The Last Of Us featurette will be available to watch in India on Hotstar as of now, but it could just drop in the ‘Trailers and More' section of the title, so fans should keep an eye out for it. The Last of Us has already been renewed for a second season.

The tweet from the show's handle also comes with a short video clip showcasing some of the filming techniques, CGI tricks, and interviews with key figures attached to the show such as lead actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. It also showcases many of the ‘infected' in full make-up and costume, so fans will likely enjoy this sneak peek into the makings of the popular series.

Notably, Disney+ Hotstar announced that it will no longer play host to HBO content, which includes The Last Of Us, from March 31. The HBO catalogue has been on Hotstar since the launch of the service in 2015, with shows such as Game Of Thrones serving as a big draw to bring in early users to the then new streaming service.

Fortunately for fans of The Last Of Us, Hotstar will remain the streaming platform for the show till the end of the first season and for a few days beyond the final episode airing, although those hoping to watch the soon-to-release fourth season of Succession are left without any easy options, for now.

The Last of Us Season 1

The Last of Us Season 1

  • Release Date 16 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Melanie Lynskey
  • Director
    Kantemir Balagov
  • Producer
    Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
